CADILLAC — Never in the history of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital have operations been as strained as they are right now.
Dr. James Whelan, chief medical officer for the hospital, said he was confident making this statement based on the number of patients they’re currently treating for COVID-19 and the impact this has had on the facility.
As of Monday, 26 patients were listed as hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Cadillac hospital, which is more patients than at any time in the pandemic so far, with 20 during the peak of the first wave in 2020 being the next highest daily total.
Whelan said they’ve had 20 or more COVID patients a day at the Cadillac hospital for about a week, and have been at 90% or above capacity overall for even longer than that.
For a couple of months now, Whelan said when they’ve run out of beds at the hospital, they’ve transferred patients to nearby healthcare facilities that have available capacity. This is becoming more and more difficult as operations at other hospitals in the region also have become bogged down with an influx of COVID patients.
Whelan said there are days at the hospital when 50% or more of the beds in the emergency room department are filled with “boarded patients,” who are those waiting for a bed to open up at another facility. Whelan said some hospitals have stopped accepting patients from outside their umbrella healthcare systems and currently are only accepting transfers from within.
There have been times in the past when an unexpected situation such as flooding prevented facilities from accepting patient transfers from other hospitals, but those instances generally didn’t last much longer than a matter of hours. Whelan said such deleterious effects have never been as prolonged as right now.
In addition to putting stress on hospital operations, Whelan said not having enough beds also strains EMS transporters, who often are unavailable for emergency response because they’re having to spend more time conducting transfers.
Munson and Spectrum Healthcare already have taken steps to reduce nonessential services in order to handle the increase in COVID-19 patients. Whelan said if things get much worse, they could pare back services even further by eliminating all nonessential outpatient procedures. But this is something they’re trying to avoid at all costs, as it likely would lead to a worsening of chronic conditions for people who will have to put off their surgeries.
“We have the ability to continue to expand capacity,” Whelan said. “But there’s always a theoretical limit.”
While the current wave has been much more difficult to deal with the previous ones, Whelan said there is something of a silver lining in that they are better prepared to treat COVID-19 patients now than at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We now have the processes in place to take care of these patients,” Whelan said. “It was so unexpected at the beginning ... and we didn’t have anything to protect our employees. In that sense, it’s better now. I would say the survival rate is much better now than for the original virus.”
With case positivity rates at the hospital still hovering above 20%, Whelan said it’s not looking like things will be slowing down anytime soon.
Something people can do to significantly reduce their chances of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Area vaccination rates are significantly lower than the state average and one of the factors behind the surge in cases in Northern Michigan, public health officials have said.
Whelan said wearing masks is something else people can do to slow the spread of the virus; the evidence is pretty conclusive that mask usage makes a difference, Whelan said, especially indoors.
Another step the public can take to ease the burden on the healthcare system is to do a little research about whom they should contact if they have a medical issue, especially one that isn’t an emergency. Not having to process as many patients through the ER will ease some of the strain on the hospital, and likely will speed up the process for the patient, as well, Whelan said. This information is available on the Munson Healthcare website and social media pages.
Recent news reports indicate the spread of a new variant dubbed “omicron” that some fear could be more contagious than even the aggressive delta variant.
Whelan said they don’t yet know very much about the omicron variant or how effective the current vaccines will be against it, but he added that they should know more in a little over a week.
Since last Monday, area counties reported 11 additional deaths from COVID — seven in Wexford County, one in Lake County, one in Missaukee County and two in Osceola County.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 64 in Wexford, 31 in Missaukee, 22 in Lake, and 50 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 167.
