CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital processed an influx of new COVID-19 patients during the last week, even as overall case numbers remain low.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 29 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is five more than last week; at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, five patients were reported, which is a decrease of four compared to the week prior.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 69 adult non-ICU patients and four pediatric patients. The hospital system also reported two adult ICU patients and one pediatric ICU patient.
During the last seven-day period, there were a total of 20 confirmed cases in Wexford, 16 in Osceola, eight in Missaukee and eight in Lake, totaling 52 confirmed cases. That’s 14 more cases than last week.
Also during the last seven-day period, there were 14 probable cases, which is five fewer than the week before.
A death from COVID-19 was reported in Wexford County on July 17. There were no other deaths reported in area counties last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 99 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 48 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 81 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 262 deaths.
