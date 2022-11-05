CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital within the last week took in several new patients ill with COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported five COVID-19 patients, which three more than last week. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 28 patients were reported, which is an increase of one patient compared to last week.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 76 patients, which is 10 fewer than a week ago. That total includes eight adult ICU patients. The hospital system also reported four pediatric non-ICU patients, and two pediatric ICU patients.
Also within the last seven days, Osceola County reported an additional confirmed death from COVID-19, although it is difficult to tell from the data provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services when this death occurred, as it may have initially been reported as a probable case weeks or months ago.
No other local county reported a death from the disease within the last seven days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 52 in Missaukee, 36 in Lake and 87 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 282 deaths.
During the seven-day period from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, there were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, six in Osceola, four in Missaukee and two in Lake, totaling 25 confirmed cases, which is 14 fewer than the week prior.
Also during the period from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, there were 27 probable cases in area counties, which is 12 more than the week prior.
