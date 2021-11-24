CADILLAC — As Northern Michigan was emerging from the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the spring, Munson Healthcare employees were optimistic.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said with the vaccine more widely available, there was a sense among staff that light was becoming visible at the end of the tunnel.
When cases started to pick up at the end of summer, however, that optimism turned into despair.
“That was really hard on staff,” said Nefcy, who added that while medical professionals are prepared to deal with pandemics, they were unprepared for the duration of this particular pandemic.
Making things more difficult and stressful for hospital staff and other public health officials is the “violence, rhetoric and distrust” that some people have expressed against them over the course of the pandemic, Nefcy said.
Anecdotally, Nefcy said she’s heard stories of patients dying in hospital beds from COVID, all the while refusing to believe they had COVID and not cooperating with staff who were trying to treat the disease.
Some hospital visitors are angry for other reasons, as well, including having to wear masks, and take their frustration out on hospital staff.
Currently, there are 134 patients hospitalized with COVID in Munson Healthcare hospitals, with a case positivity rate of 21%, compared to the peak of 17.7% during the spring wave and 11.6% during the fall 2020 wave.
“It’s definitely worse (than the previous waves),” Nefcy said.
Across the country, Michigan’s case positivity rate ranks among the highest of all states.
Low vaccination rates, the start of the school year, colder weather forcing people to spend more time indoors, and the waning efficacy of the vaccine over time, all are contributing to the current surge.
Despite the declining effectiveness of the vaccine, especially among people with pre-existing conditions, Nefcy said the majority of new cases are clustered among those who haven’t been vaccinated: out of the 134 people hospitalized with COVID in the Munson Healthcare system, Nefcy said 33 are breakthrough cases. That includes seven of 56 people currently in the intensive care unit, and one of nine people currently on ventilators.
The latest wave of cases is different than the previous wave in that younger people in their 40s, 50s and 60s comprise the majority of those who are getting seriously ill and dying from the disease. Nefcy said that’s because a greater percentage of those 70 and older have been vaccinated and aren’t as affected by the current wave.
Nefcy said there is a misconception that vaccines are supposed to totally prevent all people from becoming sick. There are no 100% effective vaccines, Nefcy said, but they know for certain that the COVID vaccine significantly improves a person’s chances of not becoming seriously ill or dying from the disease.
Vaccines also reduce the spread of the disease by lessening the chances that someone will become sick in the first place, which is why they’re strongly urging parents to get their children vaccinated.
“The vaccine prevents 90% of infections,” Nefcy said. “If you don’t get infected, you’re not going to spread COVID.”
Dr. Jim Robertson, pediatrician at Kids Creek Children’s Clinic in Traverse City, said they’re testing around 20 to 30 kids a day for COVID right now, and about half typically come out positive.
While serious illness among children remains rare, Robertson said with more kids being exposed to COVID, there is a greater chance that more kids will end up becoming sick.
Currently, there are no children hospitalized with COVID-19 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital but there have been a handful of cases within the Munson Healthcare system within the last several months.
Dr. Jacques-Brett Burgess, internist and pediatrician at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, said there have been fewer than 10 pediatric hospitalizations resulting from COVID-related respiratory distress, and between five and seven cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome connected to COVID in the last six to nine months within the entire Munson Healthcare system.
MIS-C is a rare condition seen mostly in youth between 5 and 8 years old, although it’s possible to develop the condition in later teen years, as well. In extremely rare cases when a young person dies from COVID, Burgess said it’s usually the result of complications from MIS-C, rather than respiratory issues, which are the cause of death among most adults who develop COVID.
Burgess said they’ve seen a slight uptick in serious illness among young people this wave compared to previous waves but overall, it’s not a huge difference.
Despite the disease not affecting children as much as adults, Burgess said there is no question that it’s better to vaccinate your children than gamble on the probability of them not getting seriously ill from COVID. He added that unvaccinated children also can spread the disease more easily to people close to them, which is another reason vaccination is recommended.
In response to rising COVID positivity rates and hospitalizations, Munson Healthcare and Spectrum Health announced new visitation restrictions on Tuesday.
Munson Healthcare
Effective immediately, all inpatients, including those who have tested positive for COVID-19, will be allowed one visitor per day in the facility. The visitor will be limited to two hours.
“Our current COVID-19 patient numbers remain very high and our hospitals are seeing elevated numbers of other patients with acute needs,” said Nefcy. “We know that our patients want to be with their loved ones during their time of need, but we also need to do what is necessary to protect our healthcare team, patients, and visitors. We ask for our communities’ patience during this time.”
Hospital staff will make every effort to help patients connect with their loved ones virtually, especially during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Exceptions to the two-hour rule for inpatients include:
• Obstetric patients will be allowed one birthing partner or support person and one certified doula. Obstetric inpatients with a COVID-19 positive diagnosis are allowed one visitor, with appropriate personal protective equipment.
• Pediatric patients (21 years of age or younger) will be allowed two adult primary caregivers at a time (such as parents, foster parents, or guardians).
• End-of-life patients will be allowed two visitors at a time.
Some departments, patient populations, clinics and practices may require additional precautions or restrictions, patients and their families are encouraged to call ahead.
“When our COVID-19 positive rates start to decline, we will work quickly to loosen our visitation policies again,” Nefcy said. “We continue to encourage everyone to practice measures that will limit virus spread such as masking, handwashing, and social distancing. For those who remain unvaccinated, we urge you to get the vaccine to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Spectrum Health (including Reed City hospital)
“Spectrum Health is happy to welcome visitors who want to be with their loved ones,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president, hospital and post-acute operations, Spectrum Health West Michigan. “Like hospitals across West Michigan, Spectrum Health is experiencing high demand for our services and our hospitals are very full. While our teams focus on care, visitors can help their loved ones feel more comfortable during their stay and keep everyone healthy and safe by following our updated visitor guidelines.”
Effective Tuesday, Nov. 23, patients are allowed only one adult visitor in the following areas: All inpatient rooms, emergency departments, urgent care, walk-in clinics, surgery, radiology and lab locations, as well as labor and delivery. Adult COVID-19-patients are allowed only one adult visitor, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.
Spectrum Heath pediatric patients may have two adult visitors in the emergency department, urgent care, surgery and lab. Pediatric radiology patients can have one adult visitor.
Pediatric inpatient areas allow two adult visitors, who must be the same people throughout the patient’s stay. In double occupancy rooms, a pediatric patient is only allowed one parent. Pediatric COVID-19 patients are allowed two adult visitors, who must be the same people throughout the patient’s stay and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.
Exceptions can be made at the discretion of the care teams involved based on end-of-life care or special needs. Adults are individuals ages 18 and older. Children and minors will be allowed as visitors only in limited circumstances.
