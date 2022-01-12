Munson chief: sheer number of omicron cases leading to more seriously sick young people

CADILLAC — The latest COVID-19 surge has produced a significant number of pediatric hospitalizations throughout the state.
According to data collected by the Michigan Hospital Association, the number of pediatric hospitalizations has more than doubled in the last two weeks, producing about 70% more seriously sick young people than during the peak of the spring surge.
Not only are more young people being hospitalized, of those admitted, 25% also end up in the intensive care unit.
This data was shared during a virtual press conference between Munson Healthcare and local health department officials Tuesday.
Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said the spike in cases among young people is connected to the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.
While the omicron variant isn’t more virulent than other forms of the virus, due to its contagiousness, more people have been coming into contact with the virus, invariably leading to more sickness and pediatric hospitalizations, Nefcy said.
“It’s volume numbers,” Nefcy said. “Just because there are so many more sick kids, a certain percentage of those kids will get (more) sick.”
The 14-day-average statewide case positivity rate on Tuesday was 31.8%, and while this area’s positivity rate currently is lower — 19.7% — the seven-day average of 22.2% is an indication that it will continue to rise in the coming days.
Currently, only three omicron cases have been identified in this region, in Newaygo County, but due to testing delays and other limitations, it is believed that the variant is now the dominant form of the virus in Northern Michigan, surpassing delta.
The good news is that while far more contagious than delta, omicron so far has caused less severe symptoms among the infected.
In this area, intensive care unit numbers have been holding steady, although it remains to be seen how much of an impact omicron will ultimately have.
The number of new COVID cases spiked in the region last week, due to the arrival of omicron and people gathering for the holidays during the end of December, Nefcy said.
Hospitalizations tend to follow increases in overall case numbers, Nefcy said, meaning that in coming weeks, the number of hospitalizations probably will rise in this area, including among young people.
“This is a lagging number,” Nefcy said. “So as our cases continued to go up, we would expect this to be higher, as well.”
Due to the omicron producing less severe symptoms, Nefcy said they encourage people to get tested even if they’re experiencing something as minor as a cough or runny nose.
Wearing masks, getting vaccinated and social distancing remain the most effective methods of protecting oneself from the virus.
Within District Health Department No. 10, medical director Dr. Jennifer Morse said 13.7% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received a vaccination. Recently, it was announced that the booster shot now is available for kids in the 12-15 age range. While the initial vaccine series is not very effective against omicron, the booster has been shown to provide some level of protection.
