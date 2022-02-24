Munson moves to Pandemic Level Orange following weeks of declining COVID numbers

CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare announced Thursday it moved to Pandemic Level Orange on Feb. 23 as infection rates decline in the community and lower numbers of COVID-19 patients are being seen in health system hospitals.
Munson Healthcare Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Joe Santangelo said the step down to Pandemic Level Orange is a welcome sign for the health system and the community, but the Orange status still reflects high levels of COVID-19 cases in the state and region.
"We’re pleased to finally see the numbers going in the right direction,” he said. “We’re cautiously optimistic that our COVID-19 positivity rates will continue to trend down but we aren’t out of the woods yet. New variants hold the potential for future surges so it’s important to continue with those practices that mitigate the risk of spread — get vaccinated and boosted, mask, social distance, practice good hand hygiene, self-screen, get tested, and quarantine as needed.”
Under Pandemic Level Orange:
• The two-hour time limit for patient visitors will be removed. Patients still will be limited to one visitor per day with exceptions for patients needing a support person, pediatric and OB patients, and patients at the end of life.
• The health system’s universal masking policy remains in place and all visitors will be asked to wear a Munson Healthcare-issued mask.
• Cafeterias will reopen to allow visitors to purchase food, however seating will continue to be limited to staff members to allow for social distancing.
• Staff will continue to make every effort to help patients connect virtually with loved ones who cannot visit in person.
• Some departments, patient populations, clinics, and practices may require additional precautions or restrictions so please call ahead.
For more information on the visitation policy and the health system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, go tomunsonhealthcare.org and click on the banner at the top of the page.
