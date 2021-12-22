Munson officials say with omicron coming, next 4-6 weeks will be 'very challenging'

CADILLAC — COVID-19 case numbers and positivity rates have fallen in recent weeks, providing some relief for exhausted hospital staff members.
That respite is believed to be short lived, however, once omicron usurps delta as the dominant coronavirus variant in Northern Michigan.
“We’re expecting the current downward trend to go right back up again,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare during a virtual press conference Tuesday.
The average COVID positivity rate over the last week in the Munson Healthcare system dropped to 16.7%, which is lower than the previous several weeks but still high enough to warrant Pandemic Level Red status at the hospital, Nefcy said.
As of Tuesday, 13 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, which is down from a peak of 26 at the end of November.
Although the omicron variant has not yet made an appearance in this region, Dr. Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease specialist at Munson Healthcare, said due to testing delays, they believe omicron is much more widespread than the handful of counties where it’s been detected.
There are a number of reasons why public health officials are concerned about the new variant, chief among them its level of contagiousness, which is about four times higher than delta, Ledtke said. Preliminary analyses of the variant also show a reinfection rate 5.4 times greater than delta.
“In reality, it’s one of the most contagious viruses known to man,” Ledtke said.
Based on what they’re seeing right now in South Africa, where omicron became the dominant variant in just a couple of weeks (compared to the several weeks it took delta to become the dominant variant), Ledtke said we should “expect significant spread in the U.S.”
There may be a bit of a silver lining, however, as preliminary data indicates the virus may cause less severe illness than delta and the native Wuhan virus.
“But it still has the capability of significantly overwhelming our health care systems,” Ledtke said. “The next two, three or four weeks may be very challenging for our country.”
While initial analyses of omicron indicate it may cause less severe illness in the general population, Ledtke said for people 18 years old and younger, the variant might be more serious than the delta and native versions of the virus.
Due to its high level of contagiousness and potential to affect young people to a greater degree, Ledtke said the question at local school districts in coming weeks likely will shift from whether or not to require masks among students and staff to whether or not to cancel in-person classes and go to 100% virtual learning.
“Transmission could get really bad in schools,” Ledtke said.
Existing vaccines aren’t as effective protecting against omicron as delta and the native virus, although Ledtke said it appears that getting an mRNA booster does increase efficacy and reduce chances of initial infection and serious illness, which is why they’re strongly encouraging people to get a booster.
Ledtke said even those who’ve been previously infected with an earlier version of the virus should get vaccinated, as immunity developed from those infections doesn’t appear to provide the same level of protection against omicron.
With Christmas a few days away, Ledtke said many people are questioning if they should attend family gatherings to celebrate the holidays. Ledtke said while asking people not to see their families around the holidays may be unrealistic, he suggests people evaluate risk factors such as if their family members will be wearing masks, how long they’ll be around them and if they’re vaccinated.
Ledtke said it’s also not unreasonable to ask family members to get tested ahead of the gathering to ensure they’re not sick.
On Tuesday, the State of Michigan announced a statewide goal to have 1 million more Michiganders, including 95% of eligible nursing home residents, receive the COVID-19 booster by Jan. 31, 2022.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel also outlined actions Michiganders can take to keep themselves and their families safe this holiday season.
“As omicron becomes the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States, we all have to step up this holiday season to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” said Whitmer. “Our hospitals and health care workers have been working tirelessly to save lives, and we are in for a tough four to six weeks. We must all take action to protect ourselves and help our healthcare workers and hospitals do their jobs. I encourage every Michigander who is eligible to get their booster shot. Together, we can help 1 million more Michiganders, including 95% of all eligible nursing home residents, get their boosters by the end of January 2022. We know from preliminary data that the booster offers more robust protection against omicron. A 15-minute appointment to get your booster can help keep you out of the hospital and save your life. If you still have not gotten vaccinated yet, know that it is not a matter of if you will get sick but of when. We have safe and effective vaccines. Please get your shots.”
“Today, we remain at a severe point in the pandemic,” said Hertel. “As the more transmissible omicron variant continues to spread, now is the time for everyone to make sure you have plans for the holidays that will keep you and your family safe into the New Year and make sure we all have access to care if we need it. We have been surging staffing, requesting more resources, and prioritizing keeping Michiganders safe. None of us can predict whether we will get mild or severe symptoms or find ourselves facing long COVID symptoms. Even otherwise healthy and young people can get sick or end up needing care, so it is important that everyone use all the proven prevention strategies at our disposal. If you are gathering with family, friends or traveling to a bowl game, be extra vigilant, get vaccinated, get tested and wear a mask to keep yourself and your family safe.”
According to MDHHS statistics, from Jan. 3 to Dec. 15, people who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated represented 85.1% of COVID-19 cases, 88.1% of hospitalizations and 85.5% of deaths statewide.
According to DHD No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department statistics, since last Monday, three local counties reported additional COVID deaths — one in Wexford, one in Lake and two in Osceola.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 72 in Wexford, 33 in Missaukee, 26 in Lake, and 54 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 185.
