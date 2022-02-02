Munson officials, TC woman discuss physical, emotional toll of COVID 'long-haulers'

CADILLAC — One of the most difficult things for Brianna Worthington to wrap her head around was how sick and exhausted she was after getting COVID-19.
After all, the 25-year-old Traverse City resident is young, healthy and very active, running and hiking on the regular basis.
When she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last fall, however, it wasn’t long before she couldn’t even walk to her mailbox in front of her house without having to stop and rest along the way.
“What I experienced was quite surprising to me,” said Worthington, whose case was considered so minor that she didn’t qualify for monoclonal antibody therapy.
It took Worthington a couple of months before she felt like herself again. Being as healthy as she was, Worthington said she became frustrated with her body for not bouncing back quicker from the illness, and fearful that she would never fully recover.
If not for being vaccinated prior to getting sick, Worthington believes her case would have been that much more serious.
“I truly believe it could have been so, so much worse,” Worthington said. “COVID-19 doesn’t care if you’re young or old, healthy or not healthy.”
Given how much COVID-19 affected her, in addition to how minor her case was compared to others, Worthington said she gained a new appreciation for the seriousness of the virus.
Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said most people who get COVID-19 are able to recover in about two weeks, but for 10-30% of those who get sick, the recovery time is much longer, sometimes months or up to a year.
Nefcy said it’s not clear if certain people are at risk of developing long-term symptoms, also known as “long-haulers.” It doesn’t seem to follow any sort of pattern; for instance, Worthington isn’t in any of the categories that are associated with higher risk from COVID.
“There is no clear link between risk factors,” agreed Bonnie Kruszka, vice president and chief nursing officer of Munson Healthcare Ambulatory Services.
What they do know about long-term effects is that those who get sickest from the disease, especially those admitted to the intensive care unit or who have to be placed on a ventilator, generally take longer to recover.
Josh Thorington, Mary Free Bed program manager for Munson Healthcare, said they have a greater understanding today than at the beginning of the pandemic about the physical and emotional toll that COVID-19 long-haulers has on people, and are in a better position to offer support for people going through that recovery process.
“There is help out there,” Thorington said.
COVID-19 survivors dealing with long-term symptoms can be placed through doctor referral into the Mary Free Bed program. Munson Healthcare Ambulatory Services also has a rehabilitation program, and Kruszka said patients who wish to participate in both programs are welcomed to do so.
The omicron variant currently is spreading throughout Northern Michigan, which has a case positivity rate of 27.6%, but Nefcy said it looks as though we may have hit a plateau and could be seeing declining rates in the coming weeks.
“We’re trending in the right direction,” Nefcy said, citing seven-day average case rates much lower than the 14-day rates. “It certainly looks like we kind of peaked. But we’ve had that hope before. I’m tentatively optimistic.”
