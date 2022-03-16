CADILLAC — At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Craig Derror counseled a flood of new patients.
These weren’t people who had experienced significant psychological distress in the past but the pandemic elicited emotions that were difficult to shake, including feelings of anxiety, panic and fear.
During the last couple of weeks and months, those initial emotions have evolved into something even uglier — anger and depression, and the flood of new patients hasn’t slowed down.
“It doesn’t stop,” Derror said.
Derror, a licensed psychologist who works for Munson Healthcare and also runs his own office in Cadillac — Lakeshore Community Counseling Center — said this transformation of emotions is very similar to what is experienced in people suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
“It all correlates with the same thing I’d see with PTSD,” Derror said. “The pandemic was a societal PTSD event.”
To illustrate how someone may develop PTSD from a pandemic, Derror uses a frog in a pot of boiling water analogy: the frog doesn’t realize it is being boiled alive if the water is warmed up incrementally; similarly, many people didn’t realize they were developing mental health issues because the pressures of the pandemic were subtle and incremental.
“It rewired our brains and we haven’t realized it,” Derror said.
A telling comment a patient recently made to Derror was that it seemed to him that “people just don’t smile anymore.”
Isolating and social distancing from others; wearing masks that hide facial expressions and emotion; distrusting those you don’t know out of fear they may have the virus; even avoiding eye contact with people altogether in an effort to keep your distance — Derror said the pandemic made it easier to disengage from others in the name of personal safety; for a species that requires social engagement to thrive, Derror said that isolation is bound to have consequences.
The constant barrage of news coverage of the pandemic also didn’t help, Derror said, because much of that coverage focused entirely on the doom and gloom of the situation, causing people to fear and even be angry at others if they didn’t feel the same way about it.
“It was jammed down our throats,” Derror said. “It was 24 hours a day of ‘you’re trying to kill my grandma!’ It was a very us versus them mentality.”
This made the pandemic different than other types of societal crises, which usually act to unify people against a common threat or danger. During these periods, Derror said there tends to be a decrease in suicide rates, substance use disorders and overdoses. The opposite happened with the pandemic, which divided people and led to increased rates of suicide, addiction and overdose, Derror said.
“We’ve seen an uptick in addictions as an outlet,” Derror said. “People practice avoidance behaviors and they become numb in response. Then they want to feel something, so they engage in risk-taking behaviors.”
The psychological effects of the pandemic have been especially hard on young people.
Terri LaCroix-Kelty, director of behavioral health at Munson Medical Center, said since the start of the pandemic, there has been a huge uptick in children ages 12-17 years old admitted to the hospital in crisis, including kids who’ve attempted suicide, who are engaged in drug and alcohol abuse and other harmful addictive behaviors, who are cutting themselves and doing other forms of self mutilation, and who are acting aggressively toward others.
“It’s worse than I’ve ever seen in 33 years (in the profession),” Kelty said.
Like adults, Kelty said kids are dealing with the effects of isolation from one another brought on by the pandemic.
Kelty said humans are neuro-biologically wired to be around other humans, and for kids, the years they learn to socialize are critical. The socialization process being disrupted has had “significant negative impact” on kids’ “psychological and emotional” well-being, Kelty said.
While the pandemic made the situation worse for kids, Kelty said it also highlighted a problem that has needed to be addressed for some time.
For a number of reasons, including overprotectiveness from parents and living in the digital age when critical thinking skills largely have taken a back seat to asking Google, Kelty said many kids aren’t learning the coping skills they need to develop resiliency.
“The problem was out there, bubbling up,” said Kelty, who added that one silver lining of the pandemic is that it brought the issue of behavioral health into laser focus, and additional state and federal resources already have started flowing into the field, funding a variety of pediatric services. They include group and telehealth counseling, yoga and mindfulness training, and other forms of mind-body integrated care.
Parents concerned about their child’s well-being should engage them in “open, caring conversations.” In some cases, Kelty said it might also be a good idea to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider to evaluate your child and determine if they may benefit from counseling or other psychological services.
As far as services for adults go, Derror agrees with Kelty that the pandemic shined a spotlight on behavioral health issues, although he hasn’t seen much of community-wide plan for addressing the problem moving forward.
“How quickly we’ll be able to snap out of this will be based on how we approach it,” Derror said. “I don’t think we have a good plan in place, so I think we’re going to be seeing this for a while.”
On an individual level, Derror said sometimes it’s helpful to perform a “self-inventory,” which is basically comparing your activities and how you feel about yourself now to before the pandemic.
“Some people might be having a difficult time and not even realizing it,” said Derror, who added that a couple of counseling sessions may be all someone needs to get back to where they were before the pandemic. Other suggestions include looking up and practicing positive affirmation techniques, as opposed to wallowing in negative emotions.
Both Derror and Kelty believe that society will be dealing with the psychological fallout of the pandemic for at least the next two to three years.
