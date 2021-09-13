CADILLAC — In case anyone was worried about Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital becoming overwhelmed with COVID patients, staff members say there’s no need to fear.
Figuring out how to persevere through tough situations is what health care professional do, so the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, while unprecedented in some ways, are familiar to staff in many respects.
Administrative Supervisor Brittanee Beerens said they’ve been dealing with the pandemic for around 18 months now, and while it initially created a lot of changes in the way hospital employees do their jobs, at this point they’re pretty accustomed to the new routine.
“It’s a demanding job no matter what,” Beerens said. “Things are always changing for us. We evolve through evidence-based practice and we change with the circumstances.”
Of the changes brought about by the pandemic, Beerens said wearing masks all the time still remains burdensome, although with their new routines, even that has become second-nature.
From May through September, Beerens said Munson goes through its busiest period, especially this year, when a lot of people who had put off elective procedures during the height of the pandemic had them rescheduled.
Josh Coon, intensive care nurse, said the ICU currently is filled up with patients who are hospitalized for reasons totally unrelated to COVID-19, which isn’t an uncommon situation.
“Staff members are trained to take care of a full hospital,” said Coon, who added that taking on a few more patients sick with COVID doesn’t change their operations all that much.
“I don’t think we’re at the breaking point or anything like that,” Coon said. “We are well equipped with (supplies) and staff members. We’re here and ready to take care of people.”
When COVID case numbers started to rise again several weeks ago after dipping to their lowest point in a number of months, hospitals started filling up with patients at a time when they were already very busy.
Fortunately, Beerens said the number of COVID patients they’ve treated at the Cadillac hospital has remained stable and well within their ability to handle — so much so that they’ve been able to take in a number of COVID patient transfers from other hospitals.
“There’s a good chance our cases will increase into the fall and winter,” Beerens said. “But having that season (last fall and spring) under our belt, we’re more prepared now. We’re not getting our feet wet for the first time.”
Beerens said while there are times when they are close to at-capacity due to the limited number of physical beds in the ICU, that number changes constantly as patients come and go.
“It waxes and wanes throughout the whole day,” said Beerens, who’s always monitoring the number of beds and severity of patient conditions to determine at a moment’s notice when more can be opened up, if need be.
That can sometimes be difficult, however, since the hospital is a midpoint for dialysis treatment between Grand Rapids and Traverse City, as well as in a rural area where there are a large percentage of co-morbidities in the population, which means patients tend to remain hospitalized here longer, Beerens said.
“They’re in the ICU because they need to be,” Beerens said. “But we’re handling our cases well.”
That isn’t to say, however, that the recent uptick in COVID hospitalizations hasn’t had an effect on staff morale.
“Yes, our teams are stressed and tight,” Beerens said. “One of my biggest challenges is encouraging and supporting our tired staff. They come to work every day with energy and great intentions and I highly respect them for that, but (figuring out how to keep their spirits up) can be daunting.”
Beerens said handling tasks for busy staff members — both large and small tasks, such as taking a phone call — can make a big difference. She said they also try to do things to show appreciation, including buying the staff pizza so they don’t have to worry about having to run to the cafeteria on their break to hurriedly grab something to eat.
Coon agreed that making sure co-workers and patients remain positive is one of the biggest challenges at the hospital right now.
“We’re seeing a lot of depression and anxiety out there,” Coon said. “We try to emphasize exercise and eating right, and checking in on friends who you know are struggling. With this pandemic going on, all you hear about in the news is negativity. There are positive things we can look at, too. Things will get better, it’s just going to take time.”
Coon said one of the most fulfilling things about his job lately has been seeing the improvements made by patients, particularly those who are hospitalized from COVID.
“We hear a lot of stories and get ‘thank you’ notes from patients and family members,” Beerens added. “It’s always awesome to be able to pass those along and share them with staff. They have an impact.”
