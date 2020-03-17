CADILLAC — Nearly 3,000 meals have been distributed in two days by Chartwells and Cadillac Area Public Schools and the expectation is that number will continue to grow.
On the second day of food distribution, Chartwells Senior Director of Dining Services for CAPS Gennie Knapp said 1,110 lunches and 690 breakfasts were distributed Tuesday for a total of 1,800 meals. On Monday, 933 total meals were distributed bringing the two day total up to 2,733.
With the second day under their belts, Knapp said overall things are going well. She attributes that to a few things. First, the Michigan Department of Education held conference calls last week with food service directors from across the state to give guidance and suggestions to help districts develop a plan before Monday. Second, the district already is set up as an emergency feeding site during the summer.
"We are fortunate in CAPS that we are already set up to be an emergency feeding site under the summer feeding program," Knapp said. "That means I already had the training, so we were able to step right up and get going Monday."
Although the meal distribution has only been going for two days, Knapp said they are already learning how to make it more streamlined. That includes more requests from parents as well as other school districts looking for assistance feeding their students during the closure. Currently, Chartwells and CAPS are assisting Marion Public Schools, Mesick Consolidated Schools, and the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District special education students. Pine River Area Schools also was assisted Monday and Tuesday but has since developed its only meal distribution.
Pine River is offering meals for students and families which includes two options for pick up. Meal distribution days are scheduled for March 20, March 24, March 27, March 31 and April 3. There is curbside pickup at the elementary school as well as an option for school bus delivery. The school bus delivery, however, will follow the regular after school route to deliver meals. Families will be asked to watch for the buses and meet the driver at the end of their driveways or bus drop off location.
The curbside side pick up at the elementary is scheduled from 3:30-4:30 p.m. while the bus deliveries will begin around 3:45 p.m. but the district anticipates routes to take a little longer than normal.
If a student is normally dropped off at a common bus stop those families will need to pick up their meals at one of the following locations, North Bar and Luther Elementary will be combined at Luther Elementary from 4-5 p.m. on distribution days. Ashton Monument will have deliveries from 3:40-4:40 p.m. on distribution days and Grandma's Daycare in Tustin will have deliveries from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on distribution days.
Families are asked to stay in their vehicles and the food will be brought to them. If a Pine River family needs food but is unable to get to a pickup site they are asked to call (231) 862-3547 or email kim.miller@pineriver.org.
Marion Public Schools provided the meals beginning Tuesday to all currently enrolled students and they could be picked up at five different locations including the elementary school as well as in the parking lots of Redding Township Hall, Winterfield Township Hall, Middle Branch Township Hall, and the Dighton Store. The pickup times will range from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Adults also can purchase a meal for $3.
Mesick Consolidated Schools is offering the meals to any student free of charge and $3 for adults 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday during the entire closure. Similar to Cadillac, Mesick has a drive-up process in the back parking lot of the elementary schools. However, families must sign up for the meal by completing an online form that can be found at forms.gle/QteSn6YMSyAyE72NA.
For families in the Forest Area School District, if they need meals they should call (231) 369-4191 ext. 153.
Last Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the statewide closure of K-12 school districts, public and private. Last Friday, that decision left districts across the area and the state scrambling to figure things out ahead of the closing that will span from March 16-April 5. The top priorities included continuing to provide food for students and families who are dealing with food scarcity.
Beginning Monday, Chartwells provided lunch to any student and their family in the form of a drive-up distribution process at the junior high/high school bus loop from 10 a.m.-noon. Walk-ups are not be permitted.
Meals are to be served Monday-Friday for the entire closure, including spring break. For any family with food allergies and/or transportation barriers they are asked to call 231-876-5025. The food deliveries will occur on Tuesdays and will deliver five days worth of meals at once.
