Total Confirmed Cases

12,744

Total COVID-19 Deaths

479

Daily Confirmed Cases

1,953

Daily COVID-19 Deaths

62

Updated 4/3/2020

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
CountyCasesReported Deaths
Allegan6 
Antrim4 
Arenac2 
Barry5 
Bay18 
Berrien521
Branch6 
Calhoun311
Cass61
Charlevoix5 
Cheboygan6 
Chippewa1 
Clare2 
Clinton491
Crawford1 
Delta5 
Detroit City3550117
Dickinson11
Eaton472
Emmet62
Genesee42211
Gladwin2 
Gogebic31
Grand Traverse112
Gratiot5 
Hillsdale262
Houghton1 
Huron4 
Ingham1521
Ionia6 
Iosco1 
Isabella92
Jackson693
Kalamazoo401
Kalkaska81
Kent1362
Lapeer22 
Leelanau1 
Lenawee24 
Livingston1212
Luce1 
Mackinac2 
Macomb156065
Manistee1 
Marquette7 
Mecosta41
Midland16 
Missaukee11
Monroe95 
Montcalm12 
Muskegon302
Newaygo2 
Oakland2540136
Oceana3 
Ogemaw2 
Osceola3 
Oscoda2 
Otsego20 
Ottawa37 
Presque Isle1 
Roscommon2 
Saginaw90 
Sanilac101
Shiawassee18 
St Clair66 
St Joseph10 
Tuscola152
Van Buren121
Washtenaw4778
Wayne2546106
Wexford4 
Other*1871
Unknown28 
Out of State741
Totals12744479