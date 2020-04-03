Total Confirmed Cases
12,744
Total COVID-19 Deaths
479
Daily Confirmed Cases
1,953
Daily COVID-19 Deaths
62
Updated 4/3/2020
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|6
|Antrim
|4
|Arenac
|2
|Barry
|5
|Bay
|18
|Berrien
|52
|1
|Branch
|6
|Calhoun
|31
|1
|Cass
|6
|1
|Charlevoix
|5
|Cheboygan
|6
|Chippewa
|1
|Clare
|2
|Clinton
|49
|1
|Crawford
|1
|Delta
|5
|Detroit City
|3550
|117
|Dickinson
|1
|1
|Eaton
|47
|2
|Emmet
|6
|2
|Genesee
|422
|11
|Gladwin
|2
|Gogebic
|3
|1
|Grand Traverse
|11
|2
|Gratiot
|5
|Hillsdale
|26
|2
|Houghton
|1
|Huron
|4
|Ingham
|152
|1
|Ionia
|6
|Iosco
|1
|Isabella
|9
|2
|Jackson
|69
|3
|Kalamazoo
|40
|1
|Kalkaska
|8
|1
|Kent
|136
|2
|Lapeer
|22
|Leelanau
|1
|Lenawee
|24
|Livingston
|121
|2
|Luce
|1
|Mackinac
|2
|Macomb
|1560
|65
|Manistee
|1
|Marquette
|7
|Mecosta
|4
|1
|Midland
|16
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|95
|Montcalm
|12
|Muskegon
|30
|2
|Newaygo
|2
|Oakland
|2540
|136
|Oceana
|3
|Ogemaw
|2
|Osceola
|3
|Oscoda
|2
|Otsego
|20
|Ottawa
|37
|Presque Isle
|1
|Roscommon
|2
|Saginaw
|90
|Sanilac
|10
|1
|Shiawassee
|18
|St Clair
|66
|St Joseph
|10
|Tuscola
|15
|2
|Van Buren
|12
|1
|Washtenaw
|477
|8
|Wayne
|2546
|106
|Wexford
|4
|Other*
|187
|1
|Unknown
|28
|Out of State
|74
|1
|Totals
|12744
|479
