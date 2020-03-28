This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  CountyCasesDeaths
  Allegan2 
  Barry1 
  Bay4 
  Berrien22 
  Calhoun11 
  Cass2 
  Charlevoix4 
  Clare1 
  Clinton13 
  Crawford1 
  Detroit City137730
  Eaton8 
  Emmet4 
  Genesee1105
  Gladwin2 
  Gogebic11
  Grand Traverse5 
  Gratiot2 
  Hillsdale7 
  Huron1 
  Ingham32 
  Ionia2 
  Iosco1 
  Isabella4 
  Jackson20 
  Kalamazoo15 
  Kalkaska4 
  Kent531
  Lapeer4 
  Leelanau1 
  Lenawee11 
  Livingston412
  Macomb53417
  Manistee1 
  Marquette1 
  Mecosta11
  Midland8 
  Missaukee11
  Monroe34 
  Montcalm3 
  Muskegon72
  Newaygo1 
  Oakland101831
  Oceana1 
  Ogemaw1 
  Osceola1 
  Otsego14 
  Ottawa23 
  Roscommon1 
  Saginaw19 
  Sanilac2 
  Shiawassee2 
  St. Clair16 
  Tuscola41
  Van Buren4 
  Washtenaw1853
  Wayne93916
  Wexford1 
  Other*47 
  Out of State15 

  Total

4650

111

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

*MDOC

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex

  Sex%
  Male50%
  Female50%
Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age%
  0 to 19 years1%
  20 to 29 years9%
  30 to 39 years13%
  40 to 49 years17%
  50 to 59 years20%
  60 to 69 years19%
  70 to 79 years14%
  80+ years8%

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex

  Sex%
  Male68%
  Female31%
  Unknown1%
Age Data of Overall Deceased
  Average Age68.1 years
  Median Age70 years
  Age Range36-97 years

3/28 Covid-19 Data Image