This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegan
|2
|Barry
|1
|Bay
|4
|Berrien
|22
|Calhoun
|11
|Cass
|2
|Charlevoix
|4
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|13
|Crawford
|1
|Detroit City
|1377
|30
|Eaton
|8
|Emmet
|4
|Genesee
|110
|5
|Gladwin
|2
|Gogebic
|1
|1
|Grand Traverse
|5
|Gratiot
|2
|Hillsdale
|7
|Huron
|1
|Ingham
|32
|Ionia
|2
|Iosco
|1
|Isabella
|4
|Jackson
|20
|Kalamazoo
|15
|Kalkaska
|4
|Kent
|53
|1
|Lapeer
|4
|Leelanau
|1
|Lenawee
|11
|Livingston
|41
|2
|Macomb
|534
|17
|Manistee
|1
|Marquette
|1
|Mecosta
|1
|1
|Midland
|8
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|34
|Montcalm
|3
|Muskegon
|7
|2
|Newaygo
|1
|Oakland
|1018
|31
|Oceana
|1
|Ogemaw
|1
|Osceola
|1
|Otsego
|14
|Ottawa
|23
|Roscommon
|1
|Saginaw
|19
|Sanilac
|2
|Shiawassee
|2
|St. Clair
|16
|Tuscola
|4
|1
|Van Buren
|4
|Washtenaw
|185
|3
|Wayne
|939
|16
|Wexford
|1
|Other*
|47
|Out of State
|15
Total
4650
|111
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
*MDOC
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|50%
|Female
|50%
|Age
|%
|0 to 19 years
|1%
|20 to 29 years
|9%
|30 to 39 years
|13%
|40 to 49 years
|17%
|50 to 59 years
|20%
|60 to 69 years
|19%
|70 to 79 years
|14%
|80+ years
|8%
Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|68%
|Female
|31%
|Unknown
|1%
|Average Age
|68.1 years
|Median Age
|70 years
|Age Range
|36-97 years
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.