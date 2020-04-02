|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegan
|5
|Antrim
|4
|Arenac
|1
|Barry
|4
|Bay
|16
|Berrien
|40
|1
|Branch
|5
|Calhoun
|25
|Cass
|6
|1
|Charlevoix
|5
|Cheboygan
|3
|Chippewa
|1
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|43
|1
|Crawford
|1
|Delta
|4
|Detroit City
|2858
|101
|Dickinson
|1
|Eaton
|37
|1
|Emmet
|6
|1
|Genesee
|349
|10
|Gladwin
|2
|Gogebic
|3
|1
|Grand Traverse
|9
|2
|Gratiot
|5
|Hillsdale
|24
|1
|Houghton
|1
|Huron
|4
|Ingham
|128
|1
|Ionia
|5
|Iosco
|1
|Isabella
|8
|1
|Jackson
|67
|2
|Kalamazoo
|34
|1
|Kalkaska
|7
|1
|Kent
|125
|2
|Lapeer
|21
|Leelanau
|1
|Lenawee
|24
|Livingston
|113
|2
|Mackinac
|1
|Macomb
|1332
|58
|Manistee
|1
|Marquette
|5
|Mecosta
|3
|1
|Midland
|15
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|79
|Montcalm
|10
|Muskegon
|26
|2
|Newaygo
|2
|Oakland
|2183
|119
|Oceana
|2
|Ogemaw
|2
|Osceola
|3
|Oscoda
|2
|Otsego
|19
|Ottawa
|35
|Roscommon
|1
|Saginaw
|82
|Sanilac
|8
|1
|Shiawassee
|17
|St. Clair
|53
|St. Joseph
|8
|Tuscola
|14
|2
|Van Buren
|12
|1
|Washtenaw
|438
|8
|Wayne
|2211
|93
|Wexford
|3
|Other*
|166
|Out of State
|48
|1
|Unknown
|12
Total
10791
|417
Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.
Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.
Note on county classification: For consistency with previous outbreak reporting methodology, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has been added as a separate jurisdiction under the "Other" category. This has resulted in the reclassification of some confirmed cases previously indicated among county case counts.
Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19 - Last Updated 4/1/2020 13:00 Lab Type Negative Tests Positive Tests Total Specimens Tested Commercial 2114 444 2561 Hospital 15902 5384 21387 Public Health 4038 1330 5376 Grand Total 22054 7158 29324
Notes:
This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time. Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab.
Total samples tested includes test that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.
Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.
Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.
Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.
Age Data of Overall Deceased Average Age 71.3 years Median Age 73 years Age Range 20-107 years Cases by Sex Sex Percentage of Overall Cases by Sex Percentage of Deceased Cases by Sex Male 49% 62% Female 51% 38% Unknown 0% 0% Cases by Age Age Percentage of Overall Cases by Age Percentage of Deceased Cases by Age 0 to 19 years 1% 0% 20 to 29 years 9% 1% 30 to 39 years 13% 2% 40 to 49 years 17% 7% 50 to 59 years 20% 12% 60 to 69 years 18% 20% 70 to 79 years 13% 25% 80+ years 8% 34%
