  CountyCasesDeaths
  Allegan5 
  Antrim4 
  Arenac1 
  Barry4 
  Bay16 
  Berrien401
  Branch5 
  Calhoun25 
  Cass61
  Charlevoix5 
  Cheboygan3 
  Chippewa1 
  Clare1 
  Clinton431
  Crawford1 
  Delta4 
  Detroit City2858101
  Dickinson1 
  Eaton371
  Emmet61
  Genesee34910
  Gladwin2 
  Gogebic31
  Grand Traverse92
  Gratiot5 
  Hillsdale241
  Houghton1 
  Huron4 
  Ingham1281
  Ionia5 
  Iosco1 
  Isabella81
  Jackson672
  Kalamazoo341
  Kalkaska71
  Kent1252
  Lapeer21 
  Leelanau1 
  Lenawee24 
  Livingston1132
  Mackinac1 
  Macomb133258
  Manistee1 
  Marquette5 
  Mecosta31
  Midland15 
  Missaukee11
  Monroe79 
  Montcalm10 
  Muskegon262
  Newaygo2 
  Oakland2183119
  Oceana2 
  Ogemaw2 
  Osceola3 
  Oscoda2 
  Otsego19 
  Ottawa35 
  Roscommon1 
  Saginaw82 
  Sanilac81
  Shiawassee17 
  St. Clair53 
  St. Joseph8 
  Tuscola142
  Van Buren121
  Washtenaw4388
  Wayne221193
  Wexford3 
  Other*166 
  Out of State481
  Unknown12 

  Total

10791

417

  • 4/1/2020 Covid 19 Heat Map

    Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.

    Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

    Note on county classification: For consistency with previous outbreak reporting methodology, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has been added as a separate jurisdiction under the "Other" category. This has resulted in the reclassification of some confirmed cases previously indicated among county case counts.

    Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19 - Last Updated 4/1/2020 13:00
      Lab TypeNegative TestsPositive TestsTotal Specimens Tested
      Commercial21144442561
      Hospital15902538421387
      Public Health403813305376
      Grand Total22054715829324

    Notes:
    This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time.  Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab. 
    Total samples tested includes test that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.
    Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.
    Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.
    Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

  • Age Data of Overall Deceased
      Average Age71.3 years
      Median Age73 years
      Age Range20-107 years
  • Cases by Sex
      SexPercentage of Overall Cases by SexPercentage of Deceased Cases by Sex
      Male49%62%
      Female51%38%
      Unknown0%0%
    Cases by Age
      AgePercentage of Overall Cases by AgePercentage of Deceased Cases by Age
      0 to 19 years1%0%
      20 to 29 years9%1%
      30 to 39 years13%2%
      40 to 49 years17%7%
      50 to 59 years20%12%
      60 to 69 years18%20%
      70 to 79 years13%25%
      80+ years8%34%