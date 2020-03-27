Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  CountyCasesDeaths
  Allegan1 
  Barry1 
  Bay4 
  Berrien18 
  Calhoun9 
  Cass1 
  Charlevoix4 
  Clare1 
  Clinton8 
  Crawford1 
  Detroit City107523
  Dickson1 
  Eaton8 
  Emmet3 
  Genesee914
  Gladwin2 
  Gogebic11
  Grand Traverse3 
  Gratiot1 
  Hillsdale6 
  Huron1 
  Ingham261
  Ionia2 
  Iosco1 
  Isabella4 
  Jackson16 
  Kalamazoo11 
  Kalkaska4 
  Kent451
  Lapeer4 
  Leelanau1 
  Lenawee8 
  Livingston311
  Macomb40414
  Manistee1 
  Marquette1 
  Mecosta11
  Midland8 
  Missaukee1 
  Monroe28 
  Montcalm3 
  Muskegon62
  Newaygo1 
  Oakland82426
  Oceana1 
  Ogemaw1 
  Otsego7 
  Ottawa21 
  Roscommon1 
  Saginaw14 
  Sanilac2 
  Shiawassee2 
  St. Clair15 
  Tuscola21
  Van Buren3 
  Washtenaw1503
  Wayne73514
  Wexford1 
  Other23 
  Out of State8 

  Total

3657

92

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex

  Sex%
  Male51%
  Female49%

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex

  Sex%
  Male65%
  Female34%
  Unknown1%
Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age%
  0 to 19 years1%
  20 to 29 years8%
  30 to 39 years13%
  40 to 49 years17%
  50 to 59 years19%
  60 to 69 years20%
  70 to 79 years14%
  80+ years8%
Age Data of Overall Deceased
  Average Age68.4 years
  Median Age70 years
  Age Range36-92 years