|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegan
|1
|Barry
|1
|Bay
|4
|Berrien
|18
|Calhoun
|9
|Cass
|1
|Charlevoix
|4
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|8
|Crawford
|1
|Detroit City
|1075
|23
|Dickson
|1
|Eaton
|8
|Emmet
|3
|Genesee
|91
|4
|Gladwin
|2
|Gogebic
|1
|1
|Grand Traverse
|3
|Gratiot
|1
|Hillsdale
|6
|Huron
|1
|Ingham
|26
|1
|Ionia
|2
|Iosco
|1
|Isabella
|4
|Jackson
|16
|Kalamazoo
|11
|Kalkaska
|4
|Kent
|45
|1
|Lapeer
|4
|Leelanau
|1
|Lenawee
|8
|Livingston
|31
|1
|Macomb
|404
|14
|Manistee
|1
|Marquette
|1
|Mecosta
|1
|1
|Midland
|8
|Missaukee
|1
|Monroe
|28
|Montcalm
|3
|Muskegon
|6
|2
|Newaygo
|1
|Oakland
|824
|26
|Oceana
|1
|Ogemaw
|1
|Otsego
|7
|Ottawa
|21
|Roscommon
|1
|Saginaw
|14
|Sanilac
|2
|Shiawassee
|2
|St. Clair
|15
|Tuscola
|2
|1
|Van Buren
|3
|Washtenaw
|150
|3
|Wayne
|735
|14
|Wexford
|1
|Other
|23
|Out of State
|8
Total
3657
|92
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|51%
|Female
|49%
Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|65%
|Female
|34%
|Unknown
|1%
|Age
|%
|0 to 19 years
|1%
|20 to 29 years
|8%
|30 to 39 years
|13%
|40 to 49 years
|17%
|50 to 59 years
|19%
|60 to 69 years
|20%
|70 to 79 years
|14%
|80+ years
|8%
|Average Age
|68.4 years
|Median Age
|70 years
|Age Range
|36-92 years
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.