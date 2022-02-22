New COVID-19 cases continue to drop precipitously in area

CADILLAC — COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are plummeting in Northern Michigan.
For the third week in a row, following the plateau of the omicron wave, the number of new cases has dropped in the area, according to data reported by District Health Department No. 10, which includes Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties.
The average number of cases per day peaked at 316 four weeks ago.
Three weeks ago, the upward trend changed, with the average being 179; two weeks ago, it was even lower, at 109 per day, and last week (Feb. 13 to Feb. 19), it dropped to 65.
The downward trend was mirrored in area counties, including Wexford, which went from an average of nearly 40 cases a day four weeks ago, to about 10 last week.
As of Monday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the beginning of February, the number of hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has hovered between eight and 10. Across the entire Munson system, there were 49 COVID patients, which is a decrease of 40 from this time last week.
