New COVID-19 cases have remained under a 10 a day in area since mid-June

CADILLAC — It has been several weeks since the number of new COVID-19 cases per day in the region spiked above 10, and last week was no exception.
During the last seven-day period, there were a total of nine confirmed cases in Wexford, 15 in Osceola, five in Missaukee and nine in Lake, totaling 38 confirmed cases.
That’s 10 more cases than last week but still 38 fewer than the beginning of May, when there was a spike in the region.
Also during the last seven-day period, there were 19 probable cases, which is seven more than the week before.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 24 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is two fewer than last week; at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, one patient was reported, which is a decrease of one compared to the week prior.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 72 adult non-ICU patients, which is 16 fewer than last week. The hospital system also reported seven adult ICU patients and zero pediatric hospitalizations, which is a decrease from four the week prior.
No new deaths from COVID were reported last week in area counties.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 98 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 48 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 81 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 261 deaths.clamphere@cadillacnews.com
