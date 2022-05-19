New COVID-19 cases holding steady in area after spiking last week

CADILLAC — Regional COVID-19 case numbers remained higher last week than they had been in the months following the omicron surge.
From Wednesday last week to this Wednesday, there were 34 new cases in Wexford, 17 in Osceola, eight in Missaukee, and 12 in Lake, totaling 78 confirmed cases, not to mention an additional 29 probable cases.
Last week, there were 73 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases. The week prior, there were 42 confirmed cases, which was an increase of 73% from the previous week and 114% from three weeks ago, when there were 34 total cases in area counties.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 27 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is eight fewer than last week. Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one patient this week, which is the same as last week.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 59 adult non-ICU patients, which is 16 more patients than last week, and 30 more than two weeks ago. The hospital also reported two pediatric hospitalizations, including one in the intensive care unit, along with five adult ICU patients.
No deaths were reported in area counties last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 46 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 255 deaths.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still considers all local counties to have a “low” COVID-19 Community Level, earlier this month, the agency raised nearby Grand Traverse County to the “high” level, which comes with recommendation to wear masks indoors at all times.
