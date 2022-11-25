New COVID-19 cases in Wexford County have been dropping for five weeks in a row

CADILLAC — New COVID-19 cases have dropped week after week in the Cadillac area, as have the number of hospitalizations from the disease.
In Wexford County five weeks ago, 22 confirmed cases were reported in the seven-day period from Oct. 19-25.
During the following seven-day period, 16 cases were reported, followed by 12 cases the next week, eight cases the week after and four cases during the most recent seven-day period from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22.
Similar declines were reported in Osceola, Missaukee and Lake counties over the last several weeks, although it’s worth noting that weekly case numbers have been in the single digits in local counties for some time now.
During the most recent seven-day period, Wexford reported four new cases, Osceola reported three, Missaukee reported one and Lake reported three.
Also this week, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations also have been on a steady decline since the beginning of the month, when five were reported. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 14 patients were reported on Tuesday, the majority being at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Thursday reported 70 patients, which is 17 fewer than two weeks ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services this week reported that one deaths from COVID-19 was confirmed in Wexford County on Nov. 14. A death also was reported in Osceola County, although the date this occurred is difficult to determine from the MDHHS data, as it could have initially been reported as a probable death weeks or months ago.
No other local county reported a death from the disease within the last seven days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 108 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 52 in Missaukee, 36 in Lake and 90 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 286 deaths.
