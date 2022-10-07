CADILLAC — Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties have not exceeded 21 a day since the end of February.
Case numbers have remained consistently low for several months in a row, with daily counts usually barely in the double digits.
This time last year, area counties were routinely reporting new case counts between 20 and 50 a day — and that was just the beginning of the omicron wave, which saw confirmed cases reach close to 100 a day in this area.
During the latest seven-day period from Sept. 28 to this Tuesday, there were 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, three in Osceola, four in Missaukee and 14 in Lake, totaling 43 confirmed cases, which is three fewer than last week. Also during that period, there were 27 probable cases, which is six fewer than the week prior.
As of Thursday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported three patients, which is a decrease of three compared to the week prior. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 32 patients were reported, which is an increase of nine compared to last week.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 91 patients, which is 15 fewer than the week prior. That total includes 16 adult ICU patients, which is eight more than the week prior. The hospital system also reported four pediatric non-ICU patients, and one pediatric ICU patient.
No deaths were reported from COVID-19 in area counties last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 52 in Missaukee, 35 in Lake and 85 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 279 deaths.
