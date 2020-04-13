Total Confirmed Cases
25,635
Total COVID-19 Deaths
1,602
Daily Confirmed Cases
997
Daily COVID-19 Deaths
115
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|23
|Antrim
|8
|Arenac
|5
|Barry
|11
|Bay
|59
|2
|Berrien
|105
|4
|Branch
|29
|2
|Calhoun
|83
|2
|Cass
|11
|1
|Charlevoix
|11
|1
|Cheboygan
|12
|1
|Clare
|4
|1
|Clinton
|93
|4
|Crawford
|12
|1
|Delta
|9
|1
|Detroit City
|6781
|395
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|Eaton
|74
|5
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|988
|77
|Gladwin
|4
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|17
|3
|Gratiot
|7
|Hillsdale
|77
|7
|Houghton
|1
|Huron
|6
|Ingham
|254
|4
|Ionia
|15
|2
|Iosco
|4
|1
|Isabella
|41
|4
|Jackson
|172
|6
|Kalamazoo
|91
|7
|Kalkaska
|14
|2
|Kent
|311
|13
|Lake
|2
|Lapeer
|106
|6
|Leelanau
|4
|Lenawee
|50
|Livingston
|225
|5
|Luce
|1
|Mackinac
|4
|Macomb
|3418
|240
|Manistee
|10
|Marquette
|24
|4
|Mason
|2
|Mecosta
|11
|1
|Menominee
|1
|Midland
|33
|1
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|190
|7
|Montcalm
|22
|1
|Montmorency
|1
|Muskegon
|68
|4
|Newaygo
|6
|Oakland
|5073
|347
|Oceana
|3
|1
|Ogemaw
|4
|Osceola
|5
|Oscoda
|4
|Otsego
|34
|2
|Ottawa
|69
|2
|Presque Isle
|2
|Roscommon
|9
|Saginaw
|293
|13
|Sanilac
|23
|2
|Schoolcraft
|3
|Shiawassee
|53
|1
|St Clair
|206
|7
|St Joseph
|21
|1
|Tuscola
|45
|7
|Van Buren
|22
|1
|Washtenaw
|736
|18
|Wayne
|4867
|365
|Wexford
|7
|1
|MDOC*
|370
|8
|FCI**
|21
|Unknown
|78
|4
|Out of State
|148
|1
|Totals
|25635
|1602
Commented
