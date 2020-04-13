Total Confirmed Cases

25,635

Total COVID-19 Deaths

1,602

Daily Confirmed Cases

997

Daily COVID-19 Deaths

115

 

CountyCasesReported Deaths
Allegan23 
Antrim8 
Arenac5 
Barry11 
Bay592
Berrien1054
Branch292
Calhoun832
Cass111
Charlevoix111
Cheboygan121
Clare41
Clinton934
Crawford121
Delta91
Detroit City6781395
Dickinson32
Eaton745
Emmet212
Genesee98877
Gladwin4 
Gogebic41
Grand Traverse173
Gratiot7 
Hillsdale777
Houghton1 
Huron6 
Ingham2544
Ionia152
Iosco41
Isabella414
Jackson1726
Kalamazoo917
Kalkaska142
Kent31113
Lake2 
Lapeer1066
Leelanau4 
Lenawee50 
Livingston2255
Luce1 
Mackinac4 
Macomb3418240
Manistee10 
Marquette244
Mason2 
Mecosta111
Menominee1 
Midland331
Missaukee11
Monroe1907
Montcalm221
Montmorency1 
Muskegon684
Newaygo6 
Oakland5073347
Oceana31
Ogemaw4 
Osceola5 
Oscoda4 
Otsego342
Ottawa692
Presque Isle2 
Roscommon9 
Saginaw29313
Sanilac232
Schoolcraft3 
Shiawassee531
St Clair2067
St Joseph211
Tuscola457
Van Buren221
Washtenaw73618
Wayne4867365
Wexford71
MDOC*3708
FCI**21 
Unknown784
Out of State1481
Totals256351602