New COVID-19 cases slow to a trickle in area counties

CADILLAC — With the passing of each week, the number of COVID-19 cases in area counties continues to shrink.
DHD No. 10 on Tuesday released new case data for last week in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, as well as the other counties it covers.
The data reveals that in area counties, there hasn’t been a double-digit number of new cases per day for weeks; in fact, from Feb. 27 to March 5, only seven cases were reported in Wexford and Missaukee counties, and only 10 were reported in Lake County.
Across all the counties in District Health Department No. 10, daily cases over a seven-day period declined from a peak of 350 per day six weeks ago, to 26 per day during the most recent seven-day period.
No deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Wexford, Missaukee or Lake counties last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.