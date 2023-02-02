CADILLAC — Area counties reported a handful of new COVID-19 cases last week.
During the last seven-day period, there were three cases in Wexford, five in Osceola, two in Missaukee and five in Lake, totaling 15 cases, which is three more than the week prior.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, no deaths were reported in area counties last week. It’s been several weeks since any deaths have been reported in Missaukee, Osceola or Lake counties, although Wexford reported three in January.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 112 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 53 in Missaukee County, 90 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 292 deaths.
At Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, one COVID-19 inpatient was reported as of Wednesday, which is the same as it was this time last week.
