New COVID cases continue downward slide in area counties

CADILLAC — For the second week in a row, the number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped in the area.
The average number of new cases per day within District Health Department No. 10 — which includes Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties — dropped significantly over the last two weeks following several weeks of record-high numbers.
The average number of cases per day peaked at 316 three weeks ago. Two weeks ago, that trend changed, with the average being 179, and last week, it was even lower, at 109 per day. The downward trend was mirrored in area counties, including Wexford, which went from an average of nearly 40 cases a day three weeks ago, to 13 last week.
Public health officials have been commenting for a few weeks that it appears as though the omicron wave has plateaued in Michigan, although Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said that hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag behind infections, which means we aren’t out of the woods yet.
As of Monday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the beginning of February, the number of hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has hovered between eight and 10. Across the entire Munson system, there are 82 COVID patients, which is a slight increase from this time last week.
Among fully vaccinated people, 6.1% have been reported as breakthrough cases within DHD No. 10.
Since last week, Wexford County reported three additional deaths from COVID, Lake County reported one, and Osceola county reported one. No additional deaths were reported in Missaukee County since last week.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 89 in Wexford, 43 in Missaukee, 31 in Lake, and 70 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 233.
