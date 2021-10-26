New COVID cases fell significantly in area compared to previous week

CADILLAC — Is that daylight at the end of the tunnel?
Area counties within District Health Department No. 10 saw significantly fewer daily COVID cases last week than during the previous week.
Since about the middle of July, COVID-19 cases have been rising steadily and with few deviations from that upward trend.
This last week was different: from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, the average daily case total within DHD No. 10 was 108. Compare that to the week previous, Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, when it was 121. That’s a difference of 91 fewer cases over the entire week.
While the new case data is trending in the right direction, the number of deaths reported in the area spiked last week.
Osceola County had eight deaths, Wexford County had two deaths and Lake County had two deaths, according to DHD No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 48 in Wexford, 26 in Missaukee, 19 in Lake, and 41 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties is 134.
Statistics available on the DHD No. 10 website indicate that of the 48 deaths in Wexford County, 31 were among people older than 70; nine were among people 60-69 years old; six were among people 50-59 years old; and two were among people 40-49 years old.
Of the 26 deaths in Missaukee County, 14 were among people older than 70; seven were among people 60-69 years old; three were among people 50-59 years old; and two were among people 40-49 years old.
Of the 19 deaths in Lake County, all were among people older than 70.
While Central Michigan District Health Department doesn’t have an age breakdown for Osceola County, according to their website, of the 707 hospitalizations within their entire jurisdiction, 43% are among those older than 75, 42.7% are among those 50-74, 12.9% are among those 20-49, 0.7% are among those 10-19, 0.1% are among those 5-9, and 0.6% are among those 0-4.
As of Monday, 10 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
So far, 30 cases of the delta variant have been detected in Wexford County, 15 in Missaukee County and two in Lake County. Information on the variant cases in Osceola County is not available on the CMDHD website.
New clusters of COVID cases recently were reported in Cadillac and Mesick (four among students and staff at Lincoln Elementary School, two among students and staff at Northview Adventist School in Cadillac, and five among students at Mesick High School).
As of Monday, 55% of eligible people in Wexford County have been fully vaccinated, along with 59.4% in Lake County, 51.3% in Missaukee County and 46% in Osceola County (as of last week, the most recent data available).
DHD No. 10 Epidemiologist Jordan Powell reported that as of Oct. 15, 0.92% of all people in the district who’ve been fully vaccinated became breakthrough cases, meaning they developed COVID-19 after receiving a full vaccine series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.