New COVID cases holding steady in area but hospitalizations up at Munson

CADILLAC — Even as new COVID-19 cases appear to have plateaued for the time being in Northern Michigan, hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital continue to rise.
On Monday, Munson reported 14 people hospitalized with COVID; the hospital hasn’t seen that many COVID-related hospitalizations in a single day since the end of April, during the peak of the second wave.
While hospitalizations are on the rise, new cases in the area have been holding steady for about three weeks now.
According to District Health Department No. 10 statistics, the average number of daily cases from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8 was 115; the week prior, it was 115; and the week prior to that, it was 109.
Compare those averages to what they were from late-September to mid-October: from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, there were an average of 126 cases a day; from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, there were 131; from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, there were 132; and from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, there were 129.
Last week and over the weekend, multiple counties in the area reported additional deaths from COVID: there were two in Wexford County and two in Osceola County.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 50 in Wexford, 27 in Missaukee, 19 in Lake, and 43 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties is 139.
A new cluster of COVID cases was reported this week at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, which had six cases among students.
DHD No. 10 also reported on Monday that there were 30 probable cases of COVID in Wexford County since last week. Wexford County leads all counties within DHD No. 10 in probable cases, with 597.
As of Monday, 50.1% of eligible people in Wexford County have been fully vaccinated, along with 55.6% in Lake County, 46.9% in Missaukee County and 47% in Osceola County. Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties now are calculating 5-11 year olds as among those eligible to be vaccinated. Osceola County’s vaccination numbers don’t yet include 5-11 year olds.
DHD No. 10 Epidemiologist Jordan Powell reported that as of Oct. 29, 1.6% of all people living within DHD No. 10 who’ve been fully vaccinated became breakthrough cases, meaning they developed COVID-19 after receiving a full vaccine series.
