New COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to surge in area counties

CADILLAC — To see double-digit increases in the number of COVID cases nearly every day of the week is the norm right now in Wexford County, and it’s been that way since around the end of September.
During the most recent seven-day period ending on Monday, Wexford County had 145 new cases, which is an average of almost 21 a day.
Other counties within District Health Department No. 10 also are experiencing a surge in cases, even after a lab delay that spiked case numbers was corrected.
Two days earlier this month — Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 — saw 548 and 327 cases, respectively. As a result of those spikes, average case numbers per day during the seven-day period jumped to 280. DHD No. 10 Epidemiologist Jordan Powell said this delay was the result of a technical issue one lab had inputting electronic data into the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.
Following the spike, the average number of cases per day during the last seven-day period corrected itself and decreased to 211, which still is significantly higher than it had been the preceding several weeks, which had daily averages hovering a little over 100.
Powell reported that as of Nov. 15, Wexford County’s positivity rate was 24.1%. Missaukee’s rate was 24.5% and Lake’s was 15.1%. The district-wide positivity average was 19.5%, which is an increase of more almost 1% compared to the previous week.
Hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital rose to 17 as of Monday, which is only two hospitalizations fewer than the peak of the last wave in the spring.
Since last Thursday, area counties reported three additional deaths from COVID — one in Wexford County, one in Lake County and one in Osceola County.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 57 in Wexford, 30 in Missaukee, 21 in Lake, and 48 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 156.
DHD No. 10 also reported on Monday that there were 66 probable cases of COVID in Wexford County since last week. Wexford County leads all counties within DHD No. 10 in probable cases, with 714. The next nearest county is Newaygo, with 503 probable cases.
Powell said the relatively high number of probable cases in Wexford County might be the result of more people using low-sensitivity rapid antigen tests that still need to be confirmed. It also might have something to do with people be classified as probable cases due to their proximity to people with known positive test results, Powell said.
As of Monday, 50.6% of eligible people in Wexford County have been fully vaccinated, along with 56.1% in Lake County, 47.3% in Missaukee County and 43.4% in Osceola County. Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties now are calculating 5-11 year olds as among those eligible to be vaccinated.
