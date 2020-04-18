CADILLAC — State data isn't showing any new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
Wexford County remains at 7; Osceola at 6; Missaukee at 3 and Lake at 2.
Michigan has 30,791 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,308 deaths. The increase in cases over Friday was 768 and there were 81 new deaths in the state. The rate of new infections and deaths appears to be slowing. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Friday that Michiganders have started to "flatten the curve" by staying home and observing social distancing practices.
Munson Cadillac Hospital has had 14 patients test positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. On Saturday, the hospital was treating four patients for the disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.