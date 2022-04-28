Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations within Munson drops to below double digits

CADILLAC — There currently are fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients in all Munson Healthcare hospitals.
This milestone no doubt is much appreciated by Munson staff, who during the peak of the latest surge a handful of months ago were treating upwards of around 150 patients at a time.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of nine COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is four fewer than last week.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported three COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, which is one fewer patient than last week.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 36 adult COVID-19 patients, one pediatric case and three cases in the intensive care unit.
From Wednesday of last week to this Wednesday, area counties reported single-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases: there were eight in Wexford, four in Osceola, two in Missaukee, and five in Lake, totaling 19 cases. Last week, there were a total of 11 cases.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 95 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 46 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 254 deaths. The last confirmed death reported in this area was at the beginning of April.
District Health Department No. 10 recently announced some adjusted hours for COVID-19 testing clinics. In Cadillac, the clinics will be held Mondays from noon to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays from noon to 4:30 p.m., and Fridays from noon to 4:30 p.m.
