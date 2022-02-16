Officials discuss future of pandemic in Northern Michigan, possibility of 'universal vaccines'

CADILLAC — The pandemic will end.
Experts are fairly certain about that; what happens next, however, is an open question.
Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy said the 14-day average positivity rate in the state is 15.5%, and the seven-day average is 12.2% — an indication that numbers will continue to decline. This area is lagging behind somewhat, but also still on the decline, with a 14-day average of 20.3% and seven-day average of 15.1%.
As positivity rates and new case numbers drop, public health officials are beginning to prepare for what comes next.
Dr. Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease specialist at Munson Healthcare, said it’s very hard to predict with certainty about the trajectory of a pandemic, especially one like COVID-19, which has defied the prognostications of experts every step of the way.
In all likelihood, however, Ledtke said COVID-19 will go the way of other diseases over the years — becoming endemic in the population and returning on a seasonal basis like the flu.
Ledtke expects infections and hospitalizations will continue to decline in the next couple of months, after which time the population will be better protected against the virus than at any point so far in the pandemic, leading to a far less severe impact on the population every time it comes back around.
The length of that protection, however, is a big question and subject to a number of variables.
Variants likely will continue to evolve from the virus and could “alter the recovery curve,” Ledtke said. One variant of concern is the so-called “stealth” variant of omicron detected overseas in Denmark and elsewhere.
Initial data indicates this variant is even more contagious than omicron, which itself was several times more contagious than past strains.
Depending on the nature of new variants and how the world reacts to them, Ledtke said COVID-19 has the potential to continue to affect manufacturing, supply-chain dynamics and the health care industry, even after the pandemic has subsided.
Moving forward, Ledtke said there are a couple of things that society, the scientific community, and medical community need to do.
One is to take necessary steps to protect those most at risk of future rounds of the disease. New medications and treatments are available that significantly improve patient outcomes but the key is detecting infection early. To that end, Ledtke said steps should be taken to improve access and affordability of COVID-19 tests.
On a society-wide level, Ledtke said vaccines will be another avenue to reducing the impact of the virus moving forward. While current vaccines are targeted to specific stains of the virus, Ledtke said to keep an eye out for “universal COVID vaccines” that will protect against all strains and potential variants.
“Those are in the pipeline now,” Ledtke said.
Increasing vaccination rates in Northern Michigan is the aim of a new initiative recently unveiled by Munson Healthcare called “Voices for Vaccination.”
Toni Leaf-Odette, perinatal grant coordinator for Munson Healthcare, said from now until March 15, people will be able to submit artwork promoting the importance and effectiveness of vaccines, especially for those in at-risk categories.
The artwork can be in any medium, including music and writing, and submissions will be voted on by the public.
Leaf-Odette said the idea behind the contest is to hear from people that haven’t yet been able to express their thoughts about the pandemic and vaccines.
For more information, go to munsonhealthcare.org/voicesforvaccination.
