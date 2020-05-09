CADILLAC — There was only one new case of COVID-19 reported as of Saturday afternoon in the Cadillac area, but no deaths related to the virus were reported locally, according to the data shared by District Health Department No. 10.
In addition to the new case reported in Wexford County, DHD No. 10 reported two confirmed cases in Mason County and three cases in Oceana County. Earlier in the day, the state of Michigan had not reported the new case in Wexford County.
The state and local health departments sometimes differ in the number of cases due to accessing the reporting system at different times of the day. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is always a moving target and daily counts reflect a snapshot of the tallies at any given point in time.
No new cases were reported in Lake, Missaukee or Osceola counties.
The number of positive cases and deaths in the state as a whole did increase. The State of Michigan reported 430 new confirmed cases Saturday bringing the state total to 46,756. The state also reported 133 new COVID-19 deaths to bring the total number of deaths in the state to 4,526.
Lake County still only reported two positive cases, while Missaukee had 16, Osceola 9, and Wexford 11. Of those counties, only Wexford (2) and Missaukee (1) had reported COVID-19 deaths.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is one of three Munson facilities providing inpatient care to COVID-19 patients. The hospital is serving Munson's southern region, which includes several counties, not all of which are in the Cadillac News coverage area. The healthcare system says 30 patients at the Cadillac hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, though just two were hospitalized on Saturday. Another 43 were waiting for their test results and 399 tested negative for the virus.
