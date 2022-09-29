CADILLAC — For the second week in a row, a death from COVID-19 has been confirmed in Osceola County.
The death reported during the last seven days brings the total number of COVID-related fatalities to 85 in Osceola County, although it’s difficult to determine from the data provided by the state of Michigan when exactly the death occurred, as it may initially have been reported as a probable case weeks or months ago.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 52 in Missaukee, 35 in Lake and 85 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 279 deaths.
As of Thursday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported six patients, which is an increase of one compared to the week prior. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 23 patients were reported, which is a decrease of two compared to last week.
During the seven-day period from Sept. 21 to this Tuesday, there were 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, 11 in Osceola, three in Missaukee and two in Lake, totaling 46 confirmed cases, which is five more than last week. Also during that period, there were 34 probable cases, which is one fewer than the week prior.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 106 patients, which is two fewer than the week prior. That total includes eight adult ICU patients, which is three more than the week prior. The hospital system also reported four pediatric non-ICU patients, and two pediatric ICU patients.
