Pandemic conditions have remained largely unchanged for last several weeks

CADILLAC — This is one of those instances when no news is good news.
Since the beginning of March, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region have remained consistently low week after week.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported four COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, which is the same as it was last week. Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 13 COVID-19 patients, which is eight fewer than last week.
From Wednesday of last week to this Wednesday, three area counties reported single-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases: there were five in Wexford, five in Osceola, and one in Missaukee County; there were no new cases reported in Lake County. New case numbers per week in area counties have fluctuated between 10-15 for several weeks.
District Health Department No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse said the spread of the virus has slowed considerably, likely as a result of there being few hosts that haven’t already been vaccinated or infected. She said this may explain why there hasn’t been another spike in cases from the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is making its rounds now throughout the country.
While the subvariant hasn’t led to a surge in Northern Michigan like it has it other parts of the world, Morse said its quiet proliferation could be the reason why new cases and hospitalizations haven’t declined to the rock-bottom levels last seen in summer 2021.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 95 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 46 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 254 deaths. The last confirmed death reported in this area was at the beginning of April.
