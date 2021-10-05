Populations of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake counties now at or above 50% rate of vaccination

It’s well below the threshold that public health officials say would make a big difference in slowing down the pandemic but at least it’s something.
As of Monday, Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties had all reached a COVID-19 vaccination rate of at least 50% of their populations.
Among all age groups, Lake County had the highest rate of 58.7%, following by Wexford County at 54.3% and then Missaukee County at 50.4%.
According to statistics available on the state of Michigan website, Osceola County still remains below 50%, at 42.7% as of Oct. 1. Osceola has lagged behind neighboring counties in vaccination rates since the vaccine was made available to the public several months ago.
Public health officials initially said a vaccination rate threshold of 70% would be sufficient to slow down the wild coronavirus but with the appearance of the more contagious and virulent delta variant, they’ve since increased that threshold significantly.
The third COVID-19 wave continued to build steam last week, resulting in new daily case totals nearly as high as during the peak of the second wave in mid April.
Over the weekend, all local counties reported new cases, including 33 in Wexford County, 45 in Osceola County, nine in Lake County and nine in Missaukee County.
Along with rising case numbers, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has been reporting increasing numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations, including 12 in a single day last week.
As of Monday, nine delta variant cases have been detected in Wexford County, along with seven in Missaukee County. No delta cases have yet been detected in Lake County. Central District Health Department doesn’t list delta case numbers for Osceola County on their website.
Epidemiologist Dr. Jordan Powell reported that as of Sept. 23, of those within DHD No. 10 who’ve completed their vaccination series, 0.63% have been breakthrough cases, meaning they developed COVID after being fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.