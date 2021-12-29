CADILLAC — One might say this is the calm before the storm, although it would probably be more accurate to say the calm within the storm.
New COVID case numbers, positivity rates and hospitalizations have continued to decline over the last several weeks but as Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy noted, the current surge remains as bad as any of the previous surges in this area, both in terms of overall numbers and duration.
Hospital staff have been dealing with increased workloads due to the influx of COVID patients since the end of July, and Nefcy said this has definitely impacted their level of weariness and exhaustion.
While case positivity rates have remained stable over the last couple of weeks (around 16.8% while statewide rates increased over the last seven-day period to 26.3%), Nefcy said with the inevitable arrival of omicron, they expect rates to jump back up closer to what they were in late November and early December.
Preliminary data indicate that omicron is less virulent than delta, leading to less severe illness and fewer hospitalizations, Nefcy said. At the same time, however, with the omicron variant believed to be about four times more contagious than delta, it still has the potential to overwhelm the health care system with new cases.
Given the variant’s ability to spread readily through airborne transmission (rather than droplet, which is primarily how the delta and native virus spread) Nefcy said mask usage is even more important, especially indoors (see illustration on appropriate mask usage).
Flu cases have begun to crop up around the state, although Nefcy said there haven’t yet been very many in this area. Public health officials have previously noted that flu is a bigger problem this year than last year, when more people were wearing masking and generally adhering to social distancing and other precautions to prevent the spread of contagions.
It remains to be seen how bad things could get if there was a surge in flu cases alongside the surge in COVID; Nefcy said it’s probably a safe bet, however, that it wouldn’t be good.
Reports indicate that this year’s influenza vaccine isn’t as good a match for the virus in circulation as it has been in previous years, but Nefcy said even poorly matched up vaccines provide protection against serious illness and death.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer with the Grand Traverse County Health Department, noted a disproportionate number of men who’ve died from COVID in Grand Traverse County compared to women. A similar trend has been observed within District Health Department No. 10, where 57.6% of deaths have been among men. In Wexford County, 43 men have died from COVID, compared to 29 women; in Missaukee County, 18 men have died from COVID, compared to 15 women; and in Lake County, it is an even split between men and women.
Hirschenberger said she wasn’t sure why more men have been dying from the disease than women but speculated that it might have something to do with men being more reluctant than women to seek medical care when they’re sick, in addition to the existence of underlying medical conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.