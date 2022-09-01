CADILLAC — One of the ingredients for a relatively mild COVID-19 season in coming months has been put into play.
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.
The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge — and help tamp down the BA.5 omicron relative that continues to spread widely.
“These updated boosters present us with an opportunity to get ahead” of the next COVID-19 wave, said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, previously told the Cadillac News that the severity of the fall and winter surge could depend in large part on the early existence of a booster, which could lessen the uptick considerably.
The other factor that could play a role the upcoming season is the emergence of a coronavirus variant that is resistant to vaccines. If such a variant were to emerge, the surge could be worse.
Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. The new U.S. boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half that original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet.
The combination aims to increase cross-protection against multiple variants.
“It really provides the broadest opportunity for protection,” Pfizer vaccine chief Annaliesa Anderson told The Associated Press.
The updated boosters are only for people who have already had their primary vaccinations, using the original vaccines. Doses made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are for anyone 12 and older while Moderna’s updated shots are for adults — if it has been at least two months since their last primary vaccination or their latest booster. They’re not to be used for initial vaccinations.
There’s one more step before a fall booster campaign begins: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional shot. An influential CDC advisory panel will debate the evidence Thursday — including whether people at high risk from COVID-19 should go first.
A representative of District Health Department No. 10, which covers Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, said they were holding off on issuing advice on who should get a booster until after official guidance comes out possibly later this week.
The U.S. has purchased more than 170 million doses from the two companies. Pfizer said it could ship up to 15 million of those doses by the end of next week. Moderna didn’t immediately say how many doses are ready to ship but that some will be available “in the coming days.”
The big question is whether people weary of vaccinations will roll up their sleeves again. Just half of vaccinated Americans got the first recommended booster dose, and only a third of those 50 and older who were urged to get a second booster did so.
It’s time for U.S. authorities to better explain that the public should expect an updated COVID-19 vaccination every so often, just like getting a fall flu shot or a tetanus booster after stepping on a rusty nail, said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry.
“We need to rebrand it in a societally normal-looking way,” rather than a panicked response to new mutants, Wherry said. “Give a clear, forward-looking set of expectations.”
Here’s the rub: The original vaccines still offer strong protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19 for generally healthy people, especially if they got that important first booster dose. It’s not clear just how much more benefit an updated booster will bring — beyond a temporary jump in antibodies capable of fending off an omicron infection.
One reason: The FDA cleared the modifications ahead of studies in people, a step toward eventually handling COVID-19 vaccine updates more like yearly changes to flu shots.
FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks stressed the agency considered “the totality” of evidence. Pfizer and Moderna have previously brewed vaccine doses updated to match earlier mutants — including the omicron strain named BA.1 that struck last winter — and tested them in people. Those earlier recipe changes were safe, and the BA.1 version substantially boosted virus-fighting antibodies — more than another dose of the original vaccine — although fewer that recognized today’s genetically distinct BA.4 and BA.5 strains.
But instead of using those BA.1 shots, FDA ordered the companies to brew even more up-to-date doses that target those newest omicron mutants, sparking a race to roll them out. Rather than waiting a few more months for additional human studies of that very similar recipe tweak, Marks said animal tests showed the latest update spurs “a very good immune response.”
“One needs to refresh the immune system with what is actually circulating,” Marks said. That’s why FDA also is no longer authorizing boosters made with the original recipe for those 12 and older.
The hope, Marks said, is that a vaccine matched to currently spreading variants might do a better job fighting infection, not just serious illness, at least for a while.
In this area, cases of serious illness and death from COVID-19 still are being reported on a regular basis, even as the overall number of new cases has remained low for several months.
During the last week, two confirmed deaths were reported in area counties: one on Aug. 24 in Wexford County and one on Aug. 14 in Missaukee County.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 104 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 51 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 83 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 272 deaths.
During the most recent seven-day period from last Wednesday to this Tuesday, there were 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, 17 in Osceola, nine in Missaukee and six in Lake, totaling 50 confirmed cases, which is the same total number as last week. Also during that period, there were 14 probable cases, which is two fewer than the week prior.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 33 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is three more than last week; at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, one patient was reported, which is the same as it was last week.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 103 patients. That total includes 10 adult ICU patients, which is an increase of one compared to last week. The hospital system also reported seven pediatric ICU patients.
