CADILLAC — Conflicting reports and public health recommendations that seem to change on a weekly basis have spawned much confusion and many questions about how the COVID-19 delta variant will affect this area.
Here in Northern Michigan, case numbers have risen steadily since the end of July and today the 14-day positivity rate is at 6%, with four people currently hospitalized with COVID at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said at this point they’re pretty certain that the latest surge in this area is due primarily to the delta variant mutation, which is much more contagious and believed to lead to more serious complications and hospitalizations than the “wild” coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.
Nefcy said what makes the current surge in Northern Michigan particularly worrisome is how other areas with similar rates of vaccination — notably Florida — have been impacted by the variant.
Lower vaccination rates in Florida and elsewhere have coincided with higher positivity rates and significant stress on hospital systems and intensive care units, said Dr. Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease consultant for Munson Healthcare.
One of the questions that has arisen amid the deluge of new cases is how effective vaccines are against the variant.
Ledtke said people who are unvaccinated comprise 90% of new cases and more than 95% of hospitalizations and serious illness from COVID, which is proof that vaccines remain very effective.
“We know that vaccines work well, even with delta,” said Ledtke, who added that there is some nuance to the data, as studies have indicated that while serious illness among vaccinated people is very rare, protection seems to decline somewhat for more minor symptoms, which might explain why some countries are reporting high numbers of “breakthrough” cases among vaccinated populations.
At this time, Ledtke said they don’t have data on the number of breakthrough cases in this area.
Another question that has arisen is how quickly vaccines lose their efficacy, with recent reports suggesting that the Pfizer vaccine starts to become less effective after eight months.
Ledtke said based on evidence they’ve collected so far, the loss in efficacy after eight months appears to be more pronounced among populations with underlying immune deficiencies. He said there’s also some correlation with aging.
Currently, the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose.
This includes people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Those who aren’t immunocompromised have not been advised to receive another dose, although Ledtke said they fully expect a booster shot will be made available for the entire population at some point in the near future.
While illness remains rare among vaccinated people, Ledtke said they’ve found that among those who do get sick, the rate of viral shedding is the same as those who aren’t vaccinated, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with other public health agencies, have recently amended their recommendations for slowing community spread.
Among those recommendations is mask usage among students during the upcoming school year, which Ledtke said would be “ideal” if mandated across the board.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10, said they’ve been in close contact with area school districts and have implored them to consider the recommendation to mandate mask usage.
With many districts in the area already announcing they will not require mask usage among students this school year, Morse said people have asked why the health department doesn’t issue the order themselves.
“It’s because schools have a better ability to enforce those kind of rules than we do,” Morse said. “We know there’s a lot of frustration in the community right now, and we’re trying to work with everyone.”
Nefcy said reports indicate that there hasn’t yet been a significant increase in the number of pediatric hospitalizations in this area or Michigan as a whole. Based on what they’re seeing in other areas, however, it’s entirely possible that illness rates among younger people will rise, especially since the delta variant is more contagious among all age groups.
