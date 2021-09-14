RC schools superintendent pleads for people to get vaccinated, wear masks at school

REED CITY — After having to close down the district temporarily due to staff shortages and student absences, the superintendent of Reed City Area Public Schools wrote a letter asking for the community’s help in safeguarding the district from COVID.
Last week, superintendent Michael Sweet announced the district would be closed until at least Monday so they could get an idea why so many students and staff have been absent lately and if it was related to COVID-19.
On Friday, Sweet updated the community on their plan moving forward.
“Due to continued staffing shortages and to allow for the return of the majority of quarantined students, GT Norman will return to in-person instruction on Thursday, Sept. 16,” Sweet wrote. “The Middle School and High School will resume in-person instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 14.”
Sweet added that synchronous virtual instruction would continue for all students on Monday.
“Students, parents and staff did an excellent job on Friday of pulling together and meeting the 75% attendance threshold to achieve pupil accounting requirements,” Sweet wrote in his update to the community. “I’m hoping we can repeat the work on Monday.”
Sweet said the district would continue to refine its classroom practices in all buildings to reduce COVID exposures and to limit quarantines. He also encouraged people to get vaccinated if they could, and to wear a mask when entering the building.
“I wear a mask indoors, and I am vaccinated,” Sweet wrote. “I am asking all those eligible to consider becoming vaccinated. I am also asking, but not requiring, individuals enter a Reed City Area Public Schools building to wear a mask.”
“It’s my responsibility to provide a safe environment for students, and I need everyone’s help to voluntarily put into place practices that provide layers of protection for all parties.”
While Reed City is the only school district in the area that has had to close down due to COVID-related absences, almost every district has reported staff and students testing positive for the coronavirus.
Other districts have issued similar suggestions as far as getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors. Cadillac Area Public Schools, for instance, issued guidance that stated “masks are optional inside schools but are strongly recommended.”
Outside of schools, overall COVID case numbers continue their update trend in Northern Michigan, with Wexford County reporting 10 over the weekend, Missaukee County reporting eight, Lake County reporting seven and Osceola County reporting 28.
Two people in Wexford County were reported to have died from COVID last week, which was the first time since mid-July that such a death had occurred in a local county.
As of last week, Wexford County was the only county within District Health Department No. 10 that wasn’t considered high risk for transmission, although the risk in Wexford still has been deemed “substantial.” Mask usage is recommended in all local counties, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
