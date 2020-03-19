LAKE CITY — A little more than a week after voters approved a millage to keep the recycling center open, the recycling center in Missaukee County is closed.
But not because of money — because of safety.
Like many publicly-owned facilities, the recycling center is closed as Michigan tries to stave off the spread of COVID-19, the pandemic spreading around the globe.
"Following the Executive Orders declared by Governor Whitmer regarding the COVID-19 virus, and action of the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners, as of Tuesday, March 17, all facilities operated by Missaukee County will be open to the public by appointment only. County offices will remain open at present and employees will continue to report to work, with the exception of the Missaukee Recycling Center, which is closed," County Administrator Precia Garland announced in a press release Thursday.
The county urged residents to conduct county business by phone, fax, or email.
"The county Board of Commissioners will re-evaluate operations at its next regularly scheduled board meeting on April 14. All non-essential committee meetings have been canceled. The April Finance Committee meeting is essential and still scheduled for its regular date and time (April 9, 4 PM). We ask for the public’s patience, understanding and cooperation during this unprecedented time."
Specific information, including department phone numbers and emails are listed on the county’s website, http://missaukee.org.
Main Telephone Number: (231) 839-4967
Fax: (231) 839-3684
