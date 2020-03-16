At 3 p.m. Monday restaurants and bars across the state and in the Cadillac area closed to diners and patrons.
For those businesses that offered take-out or delivery, there was a slight glimmer of hope as those services are allowed during the temporary closure. But for those that don't, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signed Executive Order 2020-9 means doors will remain shuttered until 11:59 p.m. on March 30.
Blue Heron Cafe owner and chef Brian Williams said Monday was an interesting day for people in his line of work. Williams said he is lucky because he can do take out and deliveries. While Blue Heron doesn't do the volume of take-out that say a pizza place does, he does have a portion of his business that is generated from it. He now will double-down on that and see what happens.
"I do have clientele that will expect me to be open. We will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. every day except Sunday. We will start by offering the full breakfast and lunch menu for take-out only," he said. "Then we will evaluate over the next several days."
He said Blue Heron also does deliveries, but orders typically have to be larger such as for offices. He also said he is going to have quarts of soup and things like pans of lasagna that people can purchase and they will get instructions on how to cook/bake at home. He said that was something they did previously but now will do more.
Josh Mortensen owns Pompeii's Pizza in Reed City with his wife and he said because of the type of food his business makes the shutdown likely won't have too big an impact. This will restrict having the restaurant lunch rush and buffet but other than that it will be business as usual. He said with the potential increase in deliveries they might need to hire another driver.
"We are mainly pick-ups and delivery normally so this won't impact us as much as others," Mortensen said.
He also said most of his customers haven't been talking too much about COVID-19, but he said the demographic that needs to be paid attention to is senior citizens. For that reason, he and his wife are teaming up with other Pompeii's owners to try and help those families that need a little extra help whether it is children or senior citizens.
The 18-60-year-olds are worried, but we are not hearing much about it. They are just wondering when they are going to get their food," Mortensen joked. "A lot of people are not taking it as seriously as they are making it. We will keep our doors open and make food as long as we can."
As for Williams, he said he is keeping a positive outlook. He said he is hopeful that as a result of this issue his business will be in a better spot moving forward. While this will be tough for his and countless other businesses, he wants to look back and know he went through it with courage and good faith. He doesn't want to complain or wish that life was easier.
"You know what happens when you have a problem? Sometimes you respond in ways and end up in a better position than when you started," he said. "I have made a lot of mistakes, but this is a case where it is outside of our control. There is no point in even thinking about that. The point is more about moving forward. I predict there will be good things that come from this."
Restaurants and bars weren't the only businesses impacted by Whitmer's executive order. Cafes, coffee houses, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos also were impacted.
This order does not restrict a place of business from offering food and beverage using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service. Places of public accommodation are encouraged to do so and use precautions to mitigate potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing. Restaurants may allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders, so long as they stay six feet apart from each other.
These restrictions do not apply to the following locations: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.
