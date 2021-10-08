Schools in Osceola County struggle to keep doors open due to impact of COVID

REED CITY — Three schools in Osceola County have had to close their doors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reed City Area Public Schools, Evart Public Schools and now Marion Public Schools all have made similar announcements since the beginning of the school year.
“After careful consideration, I have made the determination that Reed City Middle School will temporarily close beginning Thursday, October 7th with a tentative return date of Monday, October 11th,” Superintendent Michael Sweet wrote in a notice to the community Wednesday.
“Please understand this closure may be extended due to continuing staffing shortages. GT Norman and Reed City High School will remain open and operating as normal ... The decision to close the Middle School has been difficult as I am aware of the impact that closing school, even temporarily, has on families. I do not take the health and safety of staff, students, or community lightly. I will continue to keep everyone updated as more information is available. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”
Sweet added that they’ll utilize the closure to do extensive cleaning throughout the Middle School.
This isn’t the first time Reed City Area Schools has had to close one of their buildings. At the beginning of September, Sweet issued a similar notice to the community stating the entire district would be temporarily closed.
“We have significant staffing shortages at GT Norman and a sizable portion of our student population absent from school,” Sweet wrote at the time. “We are struggling to meet out 75% attendance requirement across the district on a daily basis. The Health Department recommendation is to close temporarily to fully assess all reasons for absences and to provide access for antigen testing. The more accurate our information is regarding percentages of students and staff being COVID-19 positive helps with making decisions about health and safety.”
Shortly after Sweet announced the closure last month, he wrote another message pleading for residents to get vaccinated if they could, and to wear masks while on school property.
Also in September, Evart Public Schools closed due to COVID, and on Wednesday Marion Public Schools became the third district in the county to take similar action.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 exposure impact at Marion Elementary School has increased to a level where all fourth-grade students will have to transition to distance learning,” reads a notice to the public issued by the district. “This transition will begin Thursday, October 7th, and continue through Wednesday, October 13th. All fourth-grade students can return to face-to-face learning on Thursday, October 14th.”
While the district in Osceola County — Pine River Area Schools — hasn’t had to close down yet, they announced on Wednesday that due to rising case numbers they had to cancel their home varsity football game against McBain on Oct. 8. Students instead will travel to McBain to play the game.
So far, the only schools covered by the Cadillac News that have had to close as a result of COVID have been in Osceola County.
According to Central Michigan District Health Department, 33 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Osceola County since Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,245, with 34 of those cases resulting in death. As of Sept. 30, the case positivity rate in Osceola County was 12.6%.
Osceola County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the area, at 45.6% of the population, compared to 54.3% in Wexford, 50.5% in Missaukee and 58.7% in Lake.
On Tuesday, Lake County reported an additional fatality from COVID, bringing the total number of deaths in that county since the beginning of the pandemic to 17.
On Wednesday, Wexford County also reported another fatality, bringing the total number of deaths in that county since the beginning of the pandemic to 46.
A booster shot has been recommended six months after receiving the Pfizer vaccine for certain individuals, including those ages 65 and older; individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions; and those at high risk of COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional exposure.
According to District Health Department No. 10 epidemiologist Jordon Powell, as of Oct. 5, there have been 9,862 recipients of the Pfizer vaccine in Wexford County, 3,796 in Missaukee County and 2,634 in Lake County.
