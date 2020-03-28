A new COVID19 case has been confirmed in Osceola County, the state reported 836 new cases on Sunday, March 29, with 21 new deaths. 

  CountyCasesDeaths
  Allegan2 
  Barry1 
  Bay5 
  Berrien29 
  Calhoun15 
  Cass4 
  Charlevoix4 
  Cheboygan1 
  Clare1 
  Clinton14 
  Crawford1 
  Detroit City154235
  Eaton8 
  Emmet4 
  Genesee1275
  Gladwin3 
  Gogebic11
  Grand Traverse6 
  Gratiot3 
  Hillsdale101
  Huron3 
  Ingham43 
  Ionia2 
  Iosco1 
  Isabella41
  Jackson241
  Kalamazoo19 
  Kalkaska4 
  Kent721
  Lapeer4 
  Leelanau1 
  Lenawee15 
  Livingston592
  Macomb62020
  Manistee1 
  Marquette2 
  Mecosta11
  Midland8 
  Missaukee11
  Monroe38 
  Montcalm3 
  Muskegon132
  Newaygo1 
  Oakland117034
  Oceana2 
  Ogemaw1 
  Osceola2 
  Otsego17 
  Ottawa25 
  Roscommon1 
  Saginaw24 
  Sanilac2 
  Shiawassee5 
  St. Clair20 
  Tuscola41
  Van Buren4 
  Washtenaw2315
  Wayne116221
  Wexford1 
  Other*77 
  Out of State18 

  Total

5486

132

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

*MDOC

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex

  Sex%
  Male50%
  Female50%
Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age%
  0 to 19 years1%
  20 to 29 years9%
  30 to 39 years13%
  40 to 49 years17%
  50 to 59 years20%
  60 to 69 years19%
  70 to 79 years14%
  80+ years8%

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex

  Sex%
  Male69%
  Female30%
  Unknown1%
Age Data of Overall Deceased
  Average Age64.4 years
  Median Age65 years
  Age Range25-97 years