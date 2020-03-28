A new COVID19 case has been confirmed in Osceola County, the state reported 836 new cases on Sunday, March 29, with 21 new deaths.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegan
|2
|Barry
|1
|Bay
|5
|Berrien
|29
|Calhoun
|15
|Cass
|4
|Charlevoix
|4
|Cheboygan
|1
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|14
|Crawford
|1
|Detroit City
|1542
|35
|Eaton
|8
|Emmet
|4
|Genesee
|127
|5
|Gladwin
|3
|Gogebic
|1
|1
|Grand Traverse
|6
|Gratiot
|3
|Hillsdale
|10
|1
|Huron
|3
|Ingham
|43
|Ionia
|2
|Iosco
|1
|Isabella
|4
|1
|Jackson
|24
|1
|Kalamazoo
|19
|Kalkaska
|4
|Kent
|72
|1
|Lapeer
|4
|Leelanau
|1
|Lenawee
|15
|Livingston
|59
|2
|Macomb
|620
|20
|Manistee
|1
|Marquette
|2
|Mecosta
|1
|1
|Midland
|8
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|38
|Montcalm
|3
|Muskegon
|13
|2
|Newaygo
|1
|Oakland
|1170
|34
|Oceana
|2
|Ogemaw
|1
|Osceola
|2
|Otsego
|17
|Ottawa
|25
|Roscommon
|1
|Saginaw
|24
|Sanilac
|2
|Shiawassee
|5
|St. Clair
|20
|Tuscola
|4
|1
|Van Buren
|4
|Washtenaw
|231
|5
|Wayne
|1162
|21
|Wexford
|1
|Other*
|77
|Out of State
|18
Total
5486
|132
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
*MDOC
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|50%
|Female
|50%
|Age
|%
|0 to 19 years
|1%
|20 to 29 years
|9%
|30 to 39 years
|13%
|40 to 49 years
|17%
|50 to 59 years
|20%
|60 to 69 years
|19%
|70 to 79 years
|14%
|80+ years
|8%
Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
|Sex
|%
|Male
|69%
|Female
|30%
|Unknown
|1%
|Average Age
|64.4 years
|Median Age
|65 years
|Age Range
|25-97 years
