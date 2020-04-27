District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) received notification that a Wexford County resident has died due to COVID-19. The individual is a female in her 70s who was hospitalized at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and died there last evening.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.”
Please rely on official sources for information. DHD#10 continues to provide the latest information at www.dhd10.org. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
