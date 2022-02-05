CADILLAC — All in all, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is about break-even when it comes to costs and losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic versus what they’ve received in financial assistance from the government.
Hospital President Peter Marinoff said if not for that assistance, however, they would be in pretty rough shape today.
Marinoff said from the beginning of the pandemic to Dec. 31, 2021, the hospital has been reimbursed for $7.5 million in lost revenue, in addition to $500,000 in COVID-related treatment costs.
Marinoff said the hospital experienced most of its losses in the early months of the pandemic, stemming from the cancellation of elective procedures and other non-vital programs and services. The hospital cataloged and reported those losses, which because they were caused by the pandemic, have been recognized by the government as reimbursable.
“There was a dramatic slowdown at the beginning of the pandemic, when we were forced to shut down,” Marinoff said. “But that hasn’t had as large an impact (in recent months).”
Marinoff said they’ve been able to restore much of that revenue by making some operational and staffing adjustments. Marinoff said one of those adjustments has been to make certain procedures outpatient instead of inpatient. He said hospital staff also have been working as a team to reschedule canceled appointments in a timely manner. Thanks to those adjustments, Marinoff said revenue losses have been minimal during the last six months or so.
In addition to the reimbursement for revenue losses, the hospital has been reimbursed for costs related to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Marinoff said $500,000 of those costs were cataloged as incremental “above and beyond” expenditures, including things such as purchasing personal protective equipment, hiring staff to deal with the influx of COVID patients, and restocking pharmaceuticals like remdesivir.
In addition to the $500,000 reimbursement mentioned above, the hospital also receives extra reimbursement for patients with certain insurance coverage.
During a recent virtual press conference, Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy explained the process used by the hospital to determine what cases to report to the state as COVID hospitalizations.
Some have questioned if hospitals are reporting patients as COVID cases if they come in for an unrelated reason — such as a broken leg, for instance — then subsequently test positive.
Nefcy said they screen everyone admitted to the hospital; those who test positive and are placed in isolation are reported to the state as COVID patients. Nefcy clarified that people who come to the hospital for scheduled procedures, behavioral health programs and other non-emergent reasons are not counted as COVID patients, even if they test positive.
There are, however, a small number of cases that get reported to the state after they initially test positive but later are found to be asymptomatic and admitted for a different reason. Nefcy said some media reports have indicated that these cases comprise 40-50% of all COVID-related hospitalizations but at Munson, that is “absolutely not true in our circumstance.”
In terms of reimbursements for individual patients, Marinoff said the assistance they receive covers increased costs incurred by the hospital due to the length of stay that COVID-19 patients sometimes require.
Unlike inpatient stays for illnesses such as the flu, which are pretty standard and relatively easy to estimate the cost for treatment, Marinoff said COVID-19 cases vary wildly in severity and length of stay required. As such, some patients require a lot more time and resources to treat than others, making it difficult to calculate an average cost.
For Medicare patients, Marinoff said the hospital receives an extra 20% reimbursement in recognition of the intensity of care and length of stay. Marinoff said this extra reimbursement does not apply to patients with private insurance or Medicaid.
Marinoff said government support over the last 24 months has been helpful in maintaining their operations, although they’re not relying on further assistance moving forward.
“The support is meant to keep our operations stable,” Marinoff said. “I think it’s about equaled out (costs and losses versus reimbursements) at this point.”
