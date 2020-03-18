Spectrum recently announced that homes with students could be eligible for free broadband and wifi for 60 days.
It's part of the company's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic that has Michigan's schools closed.
In an email to customers, Spectrum said they were following CDC recommendations to prevent spread of the disease but were also taking some steps to "ease the strain."
That includes:
- Free access to Spectrum broadband and WiFi for new K-12 and college student households that our network currently passes for the next 60 days.
- Partnering with school districts to make sure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely.
- Opening WiFi hotspots across their footprint for public use.
- Continuing to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, their high-speed broadband program to eligible low-income households.
Spectrum says their network is built to handle peak usage and should be able to cope with extra daytime traffic.
The free broadband began on Monday, March 16, according to an email sent to customers.
