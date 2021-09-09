REED CITY — As a result of increasing numbers of patients admitted with COVID-19 and the increase in community positivity rate, Spectrum Health announced Wednesday they were revising their visitor policies.
Effective Wednesday, patients are now allowed only one adult visitor when they go to Spectrum Health emergency departments, urgent care, surgery, radiology and lab locations. Adult inpatient areas allow two adult visitors who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay. Patients in labor and delivery are allowed two visitors. COVID-19-patients are allowed only one adult visitor who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.
Spectrum Heath pediatric patients may have two adult visitors in the emergency department, urgent care, surgery, radiology and lab. Pediatric inpatient areas allow two adult visitors who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay. Pediatric COVID-19-patients are allowed two adult visitors who must be the same people throughout the patient’s stay and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.
Exceptions can be made at the discretion of the care teams involved based on end-of-life care or special needs. Adults are individuals ages 18 and older. Children and minors will be allowed as visitors only in limited circumstances.
Patients must identify visitors to their care teams. For pediatric patients, adult visitors’ names must be on file. Visitors will be screened.
The restrictions apply to the following Spectrum Health hospitals and nearby physician offices and ambulatory care sites: Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center, Spectrum Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.