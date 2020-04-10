Total Confirmed Cases
22,783
Total COVID-19 Deaths
1,281
Daily Confirmed Cases
1,279
Daily COVID-19 Deaths
205
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|19
|Antrim
|6
|Arenac
|4
|Barry
|7
|Bay
|48
|Berrien
|88
|2
|Branch
|25
|2
|Calhoun
|65
|1
|Cass
|12
|1
|Charlevoix
|10
|Cheboygan
|10
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|1
|Clare
|3
|1
|Clinton
|90
|3
|Crawford
|5
|1
|Delta
|9
|1
|Detroit City
|6218
|327
|Dickinson
|3
|1
|Eaton
|69
|4
|Emmet
|17
|2
|Genesee
|828
|57
|Gladwin
|4
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|16
|3
|Gratiot
|6
|Hillsdale
|70
|6
|Houghton
|1
|Huron
|5
|Ingham
|239
|3
|Ionia
|14
|2
|Iosco
|4
|1
|Isabella
|37
|2
|Jackson
|140
|4
|Kalamazoo
|77
|7
|Kalkaska
|10
|2
|Kent
|250
|13
|Lapeer
|87
|6
|Leelanau
|4
|Lenawee
|39
|Livingston
|196
|3
|Luce
|1
|Mackinac
|4
|Macomb
|2973
|197
|Manistee
|9
|Marquette
|21
|2
|Mason
|1
|Mecosta
|11
|1
|Menominee
|1
|Midland
|28
|1
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|174
|4
|Montcalm
|20
|1
|Muskegon
|57
|4
|Newaygo
|4
|Oakland
|4511
|282
|Oceana
|3
|1
|Ogemaw
|3
|Osceola
|3
|Oscoda
|3
|Otsego
|29
|2
|Ottawa
|61
|1
|Presque Isle
|2
|Roscommon
|8
|Saginaw
|240
|9
|Sanilac
|23
|2
|Schoolcraft
|1
|Shiawassee
|34
|St Clair
|179
|4
|St Joseph
|20
|Tuscola
|41
|5
|Van Buren
|20
|1
|Washtenaw
|659
|15
|Wayne
|4321
|282
|Wexford
|7
|MDOC*
|335
|5
|FCI**
|14
|Unknown
|84
|2
|Out of State
|137
|1
|Total
|22783
|1281
