Total Confirmed Cases

22,783

Total COVID-19 Deaths

1,281

Daily Confirmed Cases

1,279

Daily COVID-19 Deaths

205

CountyCasesReported Deaths
Allegan19 
Antrim6 
Arenac4 
Barry7 
Bay48 
Berrien882
Branch252
Calhoun651
Cass121
Charlevoix10 
Cheboygan101
Chippewa11
Clare31
Clinton903
Crawford51
Delta91
Detroit City6218327
Dickinson31
Eaton694
Emmet172
Genesee82857
Gladwin4 
Gogebic41
Grand Traverse163
Gratiot6 
Hillsdale706
Houghton1 
Huron5 
Ingham2393
Ionia142
Iosco41
Isabella372
Jackson1404
Kalamazoo777
Kalkaska102
Kent25013
Lapeer876
Leelanau4 
Lenawee39 
Livingston1963
Luce1 
Mackinac4 
Macomb2973197
Manistee9 
Marquette212
Mason1 
Mecosta111
Menominee1 
Midland281
Missaukee11
Monroe1744
Montcalm201
Muskegon574
Newaygo4 
Oakland4511282
Oceana31
Ogemaw3 
Osceola3 
Oscoda3 
Otsego292
Ottawa611
Presque Isle2 
Roscommon8 
Saginaw2409
Sanilac232
Schoolcraft1 
Shiawassee34 
St Clair1794
St Joseph20 
Tuscola415
Van Buren201
Washtenaw65915
Wayne4321282
Wexford7 
MDOC*3355
FCI**14 
Unknown842
Out of State1371
Total 227831281