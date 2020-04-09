Total Confirmed Cases

21,504

Total COVID-19 Deaths

1076

Daily Confirmed Cases

1,158

Daily COVID-19 Deaths

117

 

Updated 4/9/2020

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/8/2020
CountyCasesReported Deaths
Allegan18 
Antrim6 
Arenac4 
Barry7 
Bay39 
Berrien722
Branch181
Calhoun511
Cass91
Charlevoix8 
Cheboygan101
Chippewa1 
Clare2 
Clinton821
Crawford51
Delta8 
Detroit City5824251
Dickinson21
Eaton673
Emmet152
Genesee71339
Gladwin4 
Gogebic31
Grand Traverse153
Gratiot5 
Hillsdale624
Houghton1 
Huron4 
Ingham2052
Ionia111
Iosco41
Isabella222
Jackson1264
Kalamazoo676
Kalkaska102
Kent2078
Lapeer645
Leelanau4 
Lenawee36 
Livingston1742
Luce1 
Mackinac3 
Macomb2626141
Manistee9 
Marquette182
Mason1 
Mecosta81
Midland241
Missaukee11
Monroe152 
Montcalm181
Muskegon424
Newaygo3 
Oakland4007234
Oceana31
Ogemaw3 
Osceola3 
Oscoda2 
Otsego292
Ottawa55 
Presque Isle1 
Roscommon6 
Saginaw1866
Sanilac222
Schoolcraft1 
Shiawassee27 
St Clair1403
St Joseph16 
Tuscola272
Van Buren181
Washtenaw61013
Wayne3802195
Wexford7 
Other*2872
Unknown771
Out of State1261
Totals20346959