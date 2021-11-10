CADILLAC — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise across the region, Munson Healthcare is activating protocols for “Pandemic Response Level Red” for the first time in the organization’s history.
Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Christine Nefcy said Pandemic Level Red indicates that the current COVID-19 positivity rate across Northern Michigan communities is putting the health system at risk of overcapacity.
“The number of patients we are seeing in our hospitals right now are close to those we experienced during the worst of the pandemic last spring,” Nefcy said. “We’ve been closely monitoring this prolonged surge and preparing for this contingency to ensure we continue to serve the needs of our communities.”
During a virtual press conference Tuesday, Nefcy said the number of COVID inpatients across the Munson Healthcare system rose dramatically last week from 71 to 99. On Tuesday, there were 15 COVID-19 inpatients at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, which is the largest number of daily hospitalizations since the peak of the second wave in the spring.
Unlike the first two waves, however, Nefcy said the duration of patient stays is longer this time around. This, added to staffing shortages and already-high patient volumes for things unrelated to COVID, have impacted the health care system “pretty dramatically,” Nefcy said.
Pandemic Level Red is the highest of Munson Healthcare’s five-stage pandemic preparedness plan under which:
• Pandemic-related care is prioritized above all other issues which provides the flexibility to pause some services and assess non-urgent surgeries on a case-by-case basis to shift staff and resources to where they are needed most.
• Primary care practices, outpatient clinics and labs remain open and virtual visits are available. However, hours of operation may be impacted, and certain services may be scaled back as resources are shifted and adjusted according to need.
• The current visitation policy remains in effect but is subject to change depending on community positivity rate and patient volume in health system hospitals.
To free up staff for COVID response, Nefcy said they’ll be suspending non-urgent visits for things such as sleep disorders and elective procedures.
Patients will be notified directly by their health care provider if a procedure needs to be rescheduled. Lab and clinic hours are kept up-to-date at munsonhealthcare.org.
Nefcy said there are simple steps everyone can take to reduce the positivity rate and ease the strain on health care resources and staff so normal operations can resume.
“Now, more than ever, we need our communities to band together with us by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public, practicing proper hand hygiene, and avoiding large gatherings whenever possible,” she said. “The support for our health care heroes during the pandemic has been overwhelming and every one of us can make an impact to protect our friends, neighbors, loved ones and community.”
During the press conference, infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ledtke said due to a number of factors, there have been “geographic pockets” where surges of new cases have been worse than surrounding areas. He said this could explain the current surge that Northern Michigan is experiencing right now.
Factors include the fact that the vaccine isn’t as effective against the delta variant, and waning immunity of the vaccine, which is why Ledtke highly recommends getting a booster, if you’re eligible.
Ledtke predicted that within the next couple of weeks, booster shots will be made available to every adult. Studies conducted in Israel indicate that those who get a booster are significantly less likely to become breakthrough cases. Ledtke said more people getting the booster might also lower the new case rate in the area, but only if a very high percentage of the population receives one.
Nefcy said that other factors that may be contributing to the current surge, include masking policies and other mitigation efforts that largely have been abandoned in this part of the state.
The surge also is connected with the start of the school year and spread among young people, who comprise around 20% of all new cases, Nefcy said.
Ledtke said the primary concern parents have about getting their child vaccinated is the safety of the vaccine.
“(The Pfizer vaccine is) one of the most heavily scrutinized therapies in the history of medicine,” said Ledtke, who added that the reason it took longer for the vaccine to be approved for 5-11 year olds is because they needed to get the dosage right.
Scientists already knew the vaccine was effective among youth older than 12 but since younger children mount a very robust immune response on their own, they designed the vaccine to be about one-third of a normal dose. He said designing it this way would help with supply chain issues while also not affecting the overall efficacy of the vaccine, which is around 91%.
In young boys older than 12, Ledtke said there are very rare but serious complications that can result from getting the vaccine (about 54 cases out of 1 million). It is worth noting, however, that no such complications were observed in the 5-11 year-old group they tested.
Dianne Michalek, chief marketing and communications officer for Munson Healthcare, said due to federal vaccine mandate changes, they’ve accelerated their deadline for staff receiving their first dose of vaccine to Dec. 5. She said they’ve also extended the deadline for people to apply for medical or non-medical exemption.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, Michalek said they have a vaccination rate of about 80% among staff and about 90% among providers.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10, said case rates in area counties are as high as 25% in some places, which tells her that there are many more cases out there not being diagnosed.
“It’s a sign not enough people are getting tested,” Morse said.
