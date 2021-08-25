CADILLAC — Out of an “abundance of caution,” Cadillac city officials recently made the decision to cancel this year’s Child Safety Expo.
Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said most of the kids who would attend the expo aren’t old enough to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and with cases on the rise once again, they didn’t want to risk creating conditions for a community spread event.
In recent years, Ottjepka said expo attendance has risen from around 200-300 people to 700-800, something they’ve been able to determine through the number of hotdogs they’ve given away at the annual event held at the Cadillac Municipal Complex.
“It’s very busy,” Ottjepka said. “We’re disappointed to have to cancel but we feel it was safest to do it this way.”
The event has been held in Cadillac for a number of years in memory of the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks and as part of National Preparedness Month.
In past years, the expo has included a simulated smoke-filled room; a real fire hose for kids to spray; fire engine, equipment and firefighter’s gear for kids to check out; Pup the Fire Dog; police K-9 demonstrations; and trained therapy dogs for kids to pet.
There also were car seat safety checks; bike safety checks by McLain Cycle and Fitness; and child ID and vision screenings sponsored by the Masons and Lions.
Before the city made the decision to cancel, Ottjepka said some of the event partners informed them they wouldn’t be participating due to pandemic concerns.
Ottjepka said while the event date in September has been canceled, it’s possible they could reschedule the expo for later this fall or possibly next year, depending on the rate of COVID spread in future months.
“We’d like to be able to plan this further ahead as COVID gets under control,” Ottjepka said. “We look forward to connecting with residents again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.